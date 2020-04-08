Shemar Moore Changes Addresses in the Valley

Since Shemar Moore recently acquired a brand-new contemporary mansion in the L.A. suburb of Sherman Oaks, it’s not too much of a surprise he’s listed his former home in the rolling foothills above the San Fernando Valley’s affluent Encino community — with an asking price pushing up on $2.6 million. The former “Soul Train” host and “Criminal Minds” star, now headlining CBS’ primetime crime drama “S.W.A.T.,” isn’t seeking too much of a profit on the ocher-colored Spanish villa he scooped up more than 13 years ago for $2.5 million. Listed with Milla Pariser at Rodeo Realty, the extensively updated residence was built in the 1960s on an elevated corner parcel of almost a third of an acre and contains four and potentially five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in slightly more than 3,600 square feet.

A bougainvillea-bordered courtyard leads to the front door, which opens into a spacious combination foyer and living room with wrought iron railed staircase, chunky stone fireplace and gleaming, almost black hardwood floors. A wide arch connects the separate formal dining room to the kitchen, which is fitted with high-end designer appliances; an airy family room or possible fifth bedroom has a wood-beamed double-height ceiling and French doors to the backyard. Upstairs, several guest bedrooms join a deluxe master retreat that comprises a large bedroom with fireplace, a separate home office, two balconies, a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a stone-tiled bathroom with jetted spa tub.

Embraced by the two wings of the L-shaped house, the flat, high-walled backyard, where strips of evergreen faux-grass and extensive stone terracing surround a swimming pool and spa, was designed for outdoor living and entertaining. There’s also a fire pit and a freestanding sauna.

At more than 9,000 square feet, Moore’s new digs in Encino are nearly 2½-times the size of his old house and offer a total of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms between the main house and guesthouse, plus a swimming pool, sports court and putting green.