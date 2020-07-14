Seth Rogen Expands His Hollywood Hills Hideaway

Seth Rogen has lately been quite busy on the real estate front. Earlier this year, the prolific professional funnyman bought a cottage in his longtime neighborhood haunt of West Hollywood, and simultaneously put another nearby house up for sale. And his in-flux portfolio still contains a third WeHo-area bungalow, this one acquired way back in 2006.

Last month, tax records reveal, “The Lion King” voice actor and longtime wife Lauren Miller also paid nearly $3 million for a mini-estate deep in the Hollywood Hills. The property was never on the market, so public photographs are nonexistent and details slim, but it happens to lie directly next door to a much larger compound that Rogen bought back in 2014 for nearly $8 million. For the last several years, that bigger property — which contains a main house, detached guesthouse, paddle tennis court and additional site improvements — has been undergoing a significant rebuild and expansion.

Based on a thorough review of records, Rogen’s newly enlarged Hollywood Hills estate was acquired in three separate transactions for a total of $11.2 million, and spans six contiguous lots that combined comprise more than 8 acres. That’s a huge amount of land for Los Angeles, and particularly for an estate just minutes away from central Hollywood’s nonstop bustle. But the canyon compound itself feels worlds apart from gritty Tinseltown, awash in nature and cloaked behind a jungle-like cacophony of eucalyptus, pine and sycamore trees; at the property’s back end, there’s even a natural waterfall and two gurgling streams.

Construction continues on the estate, though we’ll likely be waiting years to see Rogen’s full real estate vision come to life. But permits and other public online resources provide hints of the big picture plan — he’s hired acclaimed architecture firm Marmol Radziner, best-known for their prefab designs and painstaking restorations of midcentury modern homes, to spearhead the development of his new estate, which is already one of the neighborhood’s most impressive.