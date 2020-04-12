Seth Rogen Buys and Sells WeHo Houses

Although it seems unlikely he’ll ever spend a night on the premises, Seth Rogen has shelled out nearly $2 million for an attractive, designer-renovated 1920s Spanish Revival-style cottage just beyond the West Hollywood city boundaries. The blockbuster comedic actor (“Knocked Up,” “Superbad,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”) turned aspiring marijuana mogul appears to have acquired the house for members of his extended family, who currently reside in a Spanish-style duplex elsewhere in WeHo. That smaller property, purchased by Rogen in 2012 for $1.1 million, recently popped up for sale with a $1.7 million pricetag.

The Rogen family members scoring the generous residential upgrade will enjoy living on a tree-lined street that’s walking distance to a wide variety of shops and restaurants. In the front yard, a concrete pathway bisects two swathes of grassy lawn and leads up steps to a wee terra-cotta porch. The cream-colored casa has a classic red tile roof with olive green trim around the windows and doors.

Inside, the ebony-black hardwood floors contrast strikingly with the pure white walls. There’s a living room with an original fireplace, a cozy family room, and a dining room that connects to a rather austere black-and-white kitchen and high-end stainless appliances.

The nearly 2,000 sq. ft. house has three bedrooms including the master suite, which is kitted out with a sumptuous bath and French doors leading directly to the tranquil backyard. A raised wooden patio is shaded by a large awning and features a built-in BBQ for alfresco dining. There’s also a wee detached casita — formerly a garage — in the far rear of the property, and a newly added plunge pool has custom tiling and is overlooked by a raised spa.

As for Rogen himself, he and longtime wife Lauren Miller currently reside in a secluded Hollywood Hills compound they picked up about five years ago for $8 million. They also continue to own their L.A. “starter” home, a Spanish-style bungalow in mid-city that was acquired way back in 2006 for $1.65 million.

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Mary Brill of Compass repped Rogen.