‘Search Party’ Star John Early Locates Silver Lake Charmer

L.A.’s hipster-endorsed Eastside has chalked up another showbiz homeowner to its ranks. Prolific comedic actor John Early (“30 Rock,” “Broad City,” “Bob’s Burgers,”) who has appeared in more than two dozen film and television productions but is perhaps best known for his starring role on the critically-acclaimed HBO Max series “Search Party,” has paid about $1.2 million for a petite Spanish-style cottage in prime Silver Lake.

Completed in 1928 and recently owned by the same family for nigh on 30 years, the painstakingly maintained home has two bedrooms and just one bathroom in 1,164 square feet of living space and is “fresh as a daisy,” per the listing, yet boasts period architectural details that include coved ceilings, classic Spanish tile and original hardwood floors.

A mature ficus tree planted between the street and sidewalk visually screens the house from passing cars, while a burnt orange walkway leads past the drought-tolerant front garden, to a cozy porch equipped with a picture-perfect porch swing and shaded from the L.A. heat by vertical wooden slats.

The front door opens directly into the stylish living room, complete with wood-burning fireplace and built-in shelving. A formal dining room has beautiful casement windows and garden views, while the updated kitchen offers what appears to be a black linoleum floor and a mixture of both retro appliances — that groovy butter yellow stove — and modern, medium-grade stainless appliances.

Related Stories

There’s no traditional master suite here, just two spacious bedrooms that share a single bathroom with a rainfall shower and separate soaking tub. The larger bedroom has direct access to a quaint courtyard patio that’s shaded by a wooden lattice and sits catty-corner to the converted garage, which is currently fashioned as an office/informal sitting room combo but could easily be converted into an artist’s studio or home gym.

A graduate of NYU’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, Early’s first big break was a minor role on “30 Rock,” playing Jenna Maroney’s son. The Nashville, Tennessee native has since toured the country performing standup and was featured in Netflix’s sketch comedy show “The Characters,” though his big breakout role arguably came with the aforementioned neo-noir black comedy “Search Party,” that was recently renewed for a fourth season.

Tori Horowitz and Kathleen Mahoney of Compass held the listing; Laura Marchetti of Compass repped Early.