‘Scorpion’ Star Eddie Kaye Thomas Lists Venice Beach Bungalow

Not quite as famous or grand as the drop-dead-gorgeous palazzo-lined canals of Italy’s Venice, the historic canals in Los Angeles’s Venice Beach, originally dug in 1905 by pioneering Venice Beach property developer and tobacco millionaire Abbot Kinney in order to drain marshland to make way for residential building, are picturesquely lined with charming and sometimes eye-catching homes built in a wide and fetching variety of architectural styles. One of those homes, a modestly proportioned, early 20th century shingled bungalow owned by stage-trained trained film and television actor Eddie Kaye Thomas is newly available at not quite $2.75 million.

The “American Pie” star, who more recently held down a pivotal role in the primetime crime drama “Scorpion” and has long voiced the character Barry Robinson on the animated series “American Dad!”, isn’t seeking too much of a profit on the cute-as-a-button Craftsman-inspired cottage he scooped up about 4.5 years ago for a whisper less than $2.6 million. Listings held by Laura Stupsker of The Agency indicate the house was originally built in 1910, making it one of the original homes in the historic area. Since renovated, expanded and substantially updated, the just-over-1,300-square-fooot three-bedroom and two-bathroom residence retains a smattering of original features casually mixed with modern-day creature comforts and retro-1960s inspired flourishes.

At the center of the house, a fully restored vintage range and dark-stained wood countertops add cabin-y character to the otherwise modern kitchen that, like millions of kitchen across the country, sports snow-white Shaker-style cabinets and shiny stainless steel appliances. A short snack bar peninsula divides the kitchen from an L-shaped combination living and dining room where a flying saucer-shaped wood stove sits atop a tiled hearth under a vaulted ceiling enhanced by exposed wood beams. Several skylights ensure plenty of natural light all day long, and French doors swing open to a tree-shaded deck with relaxing views up, down and across the canal.

Two main floor guest bedrooms share a renovated bathroom. The smaller bedroom spills out via French doors to the canal-side deck, while the considerably larger chamber has polished terra-cotta floor tiles and French doors to the partly decked and partly artificially grassed courtyard between the house and a detached two-car carport. The fully wood-paneled master bedroom privately occupies the entirety of the second floor with a second wood-burning stove, a walk-in closet and a compact bathroom sheathed floor-to-skylight-topped-ceiling in classic white subway tiles. A small balcony overlooks the courtyard and a spacious roof deck, with retractive canvas sun shades, has pretty, through-the-trees canal views.

Thomas previously owned a less-than-1,000-square-foot cottage in the Hollywood Hills that he picked up in 2004 for $700,000 and sold in early 2016 for $900,000 — well above it’s $850,000 asking price, and tax records suggest he has long owned a small apartment on a middle floor of a 40-some story high-rise in New York City’s upscale Battery Park City neighborhood that was scooped up in 2007 for $615,000.