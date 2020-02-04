Sam Worthington Seeks Buyer for Sunset Strip Villa

“Avatar” star Sam Worthington has hung a blockbuster $9.25 million price tag on a deluxe contemporary villa just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip. The Australian beau hunk, who has scads of projects in various stages of production, including a handful of “Avatar” sequels, purchased the family-sized residence not even two years ago for close to $7.9 million from powerhouse producer Simon Kinberg, who endured a noteworthy loss on the property he bought in 2015 for $8.4 million but nonetheless substantially upgraded his residential circumstances in early 2018 when he ponied up a staggering $31.5 million for an ultra-modern mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

All but hidden behind a towering hedge and equipped with a state-of-the-art home automation system, the just over 7,700-square-foot home is a newfangled take on a classic, East Coast traditional and offers five en suite bedrooms and a total of eight bathrooms between the main house and guesthouse. A grand, double-height foyer leads to a commodious living room large enough to accommodate multiple seating areas and is anchored by an exposed masonry fireplace. A room-wide bank of windows disappears completely into the walls to foster a seamless transition to the backyard. Just off the foyer, the somewhat petite formal dining room is wrapped in painted paneling and spills out to the front gardens through full-height glass doors, while the high-end eat-in kitchen is stylishly outfitted with spider-veined white marble countertops on jet-black cabinets.

A lofted second floor lounge leads to several en suite family bedrooms as well as the luxurious master suite, where there are two walk-in closets, chunky wood beams across the ceiling and a marble-sheathed fireplace between French doors that open to a slender balcony. The basement level contains a screening room and wine cellar, and the guesthouse is done up as a fitness room that overlooks the private, courtyard-style backyard and swimming pool. Other al fresco luxuries include an olive-tree-shaded lawn, an outdoor kitchen and a dining loggia.

The property is listed with Jonathan Ruiz at The Agency.