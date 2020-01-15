×

Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault Check Out of Bel Air Estate

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
salma-hayek-house
4 View Gallery

Much to the chagrin of nosy passersby and squawking neighbors, Salma Hayek is officially no longer a Bel Air resident. The Academy Award-nominated Mexican actor and her French multibillionaire tycoon husband François-Henri Pinault started 2020 off fresh, officially moving out of their longtime L.A. house this past weekend. An entire cavalcade of moving trucks and accompanying army of contracted workers assisted in their residential exit, causing some traffic congestion on the local roads.

So the rumors go, Hayek and Pinault moved out because they were feeling a wee bit cramped in their 8,000 sq. ft. home. Last year, they submitted plans to demolish the entire residence and replace it with a 17,500 sq. ft. modern monster manse. While it hasn’t been publicly announced if those plans were approved, it would appear the couple is indeed swiftly moving forward with their scheduled demolition of the existing structure.

The high-society couple acquired the .9-acre property way back in 2007, when they paid Kelsey and Camille Grammer $13.5 million for the 1940s-era residence, which sits privately behind tall trees and gates. In the 13 years since, they’ve remodeled the place at least once, spending hundreds of thousands on a second-floor expansion and renovation. The vaguely Cape Cod-style house currently contains 9 bedrooms and 10 baths, and has a spectacular over-the-treetops view of the L.A. basin and Century City skyline.

Popular on Variety

And the Hayek-Pinault abode is tucked away in what is arguably the very best neighborhood pocket of Bel Air and in all of Los Angeles, for that matter. Some of the nearest neighbors include Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, Michael Milken’s son Lance, U.S. Secretary Treasury Steve Mnuchin, Saudi prince Muhammad bin Fahd, U.K.-based sports agent Aidy Ward, movie mogul Michael Bay and Lachlan Murdoch, who recently set the California record with his $150 million Chartwell compound buy.

As longtime members of the international jet-set glitterati, Hayek and Pinault maintain an enviable collection of homes scattered around the globe — London, Paris, and the French countryside are just some of their real estate playgrounds. And for her part, Hayek continues to own a charming Hollywood Hills cottage that she acquired nearly 25 years ago, near the dewy dawn of her career, and has occasionally offered for lease.

More Dirt

  • Salma Hayek House Bel Air

    Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault Check Out of Bel Air Estate

    Much to the chagrin of nosy passersby and squawking neighbors, Salma Hayek is officially no longer a Bel Air resident. The Academy Award-nominated Mexican actor and her French multibillionaire tycoon husband François-Henri Pinault started 2020 off fresh, officially moving out of their longtime L.A. house this past weekend. An entire cavalcade of moving trucks and [...]

  • Chateau Beachwood Beachwood Canyon

    Old Hollywood Lives on in Beachwood Canyon

    Harry Styles name-checks the Beachwood Café in the song “Falling” on his new album, Thin Line, and he’s known to frequent the surrounding neighborhood. The Café is nestled in the heart of Beachwood Canyon — the world-famous Hollywood sign was erected in 1923 to promote the neighborhood — and now there’s a spot in the [...]

  • Adam Adelson House Brentwood

    Sheldon Adelson's Son Buys $6.5 Million Starter House

    22-year-old Adam Adelson graduated from USC last year and has wasted little time in transitioning to adult life, having just closed on a slick new L.A. bachelor pad. Tucked away in the hills above Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon neighborhood, on the city’s aggressively expensive Westside, the light-filled contemporary home is quite grown-up and was sold by [...]

  • Brendan Iribe House Los Angeles

    Oculus Co-Founder Brendan Iribe Buys $13 Million L.A. Mansion

    He’s back at it again. Tech titan Brendan Iribe, who has a penchant for collecting luxury houses like they’re so many Baby Yoda action figurines, has paid about $13.3 million — in cash — for a large mansion in the posh seaside community of Pacific Palisades, deep on L.A.’s Westside. Back in 2012, Iribe co-founded [...]

  • Gary Friedman House Beverly Hills

    RH CEO Gary Friedman Buys $37 Million Beverly Hills Estate

    Yet another sky-high residential transaction has recorded in one of L.A.’s tonier zip codes. This time, a brand-new house tucked into the mountains above Beverly Hills — in an area of Los Angeles city known as Beverly Hills Post Office — sold for $37 million to Gary Friedman, the sociable and perma-tanned longtime CEO of [...]

  • Pauly Shore House

    Stand-Up Comic Pauly Shore Lists Longtime L.A. Home

    Stand-up comic, 1990s film actor and comedy scion Pauly Shore is asking a dead serious $9.5 million for a sleek, city-view contemporary home atop Nichols Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills that digital records indicate was first floated for sale off-market with a pie-in-the-sky $13 million price tag. The “Encino Man” star, whose late mother Mitzi [...]

  • Larry King House

    Larry King Sheds Beverly Hills Mansion

    In the wake of a surprise divorce filing in early 2019, after almost 22 years of marriage, veteran radio and television broadcaster Larry King has sold an opulently appointed Beverly Hills mansion for $15.5 million. The recently recorded sale price is a notable bit under the slightly shy of $17 million price tag but still [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad