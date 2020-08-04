‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Sells L.A. Home at a Loss

After just about five months on the market, Shemar Moore has sold his longtime home in the affluent San Fernando Valley community of Encino, Calif., for $2.4 million.

Built in 1963 and substantially updated since, the former fashion model and “Soul Train” host purchased the property a dozen years ago and first made it for sale in March at just under $2.6 million. The price was subsequently chopped to $2.5 million before a buyer swooped in to scoop it up at a slight discount. Unfortunately for the “S.W.A.T.” series headliner, the sale price is $100,000 below the $2.5 million he paid for the ochre-colored and bougainvillea-accented Spanish-style house more than 13 years ago. Prominently perched well above the street on a grassy, palm-dotted knoll of about one-third-of-an-acre, the slightly more than 3,600-square-foot two-story residence offers four and potentially five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Inside there are bright-white walls, 12-foot ceilings, dark wood floors polished to a high gloss and, just inside the front door, a floridly curlicued wrought-iron stair railing. A fireplace with carved stone mantelpiece anchors the living room, the separate dining room spills out through nearly floor to ceiling French doors to a slim balcony that overlooks the street and, open to both the living and dining rooms, the kitchen sports granite-like quartz countertops, up-to-date stainless steel designer appliances and somewhat incongruous copper-hued floor tiles. Though it’s not-so-privately overlooked by a lofted, second floor lounge, a family room with double-height beamed ceiling and convenient backyard access is a potential fifth bedroom, while the primary bedroom upstairs offers a vaulted ceiling and a kiva-style corner fireplace, along with two private terraces, a spacious walk-in closet/dressing room and a roomy and luxurious if arguably somewhat dated bathroom with jetted tub.

The back of the L-shaped house embraces a private, high-walled and pancake flat backyard that comprises several unnaturally green strips of faux-grass amid copious flagstone terracing. There’s also a fire pit, a stone-lined swimming pool and spa and, tucked into an out-of-the-way corner next to the pool, a freestanding sauna box.

The property was listed with Milla Pariser at Rodeo Realty, and the buyer was repped by Danny Moghaddam at Keller Williams Realty Brentwood.

Moore, who since 1994 and through last year has appeared in almost 450 episodes of the daytime soap story “Days of Our Lives,” significantly upgraded is residential circumstances earlier this year, shelling out $5.8 million for a brand-new contemporary mansion of more than 9,000 square feet in the neighboring community of Sherman Oaks. Behind gates with a Fort Knox-worthy security system, the property offers seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a plush home theater and a resort-like backyard paradise complete with sexy zero-edge swimming pool and spa, putting green, half-court basketball court and poolside guesthouse.