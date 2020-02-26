Rosanna Arquette Seeks Sale in Malibu

The Malibu residence of veteran actor Rosanna Arquette and investment banker Todd Morgan is back up for sale at $7.85 million after it first came available last year at $8.75 million. Tax records show the deep-pocketed banker and the “Desperately Seeking Susan” star, slated to appear in the upcoming Netflix “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” spinoff series “Ratched,” shelled out $6.5 million for the ocean-view contemporary a few months before their 2013 marriage. Built in the mid-1980s in a spare, post-modern style popular at the time, the heavily fortified and immaculately kept blufftop residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms in about 4,000 square feet. There’s also a guest suite above the garage complete with fireplace, wet bar and bathroom.

Entered through a gated motor court and secured courtyard garden, the voluminous, light-filled interior spaces feature lustrous, dark-stained French oak floors, sugar-white walls that bounce sunlight around and vast expanses of windows that frame mesmerizing, head-on horizon and sunset views over the ocean. The double-height living room has a stone-faced fireplace; the dining space spills out to a huge deck above the beach; and the colossal kitchen is a chef’s dream, with thick marble countertops and professional-quality appliances. An en suite bedroom or office and a comfortably furnished media room complete the main floor. There are two more en suite guest bedrooms upstairs along with a master bedroom that spills out to a huge, ocean-facing deck and includes a fireplace, sitting area and marble-lined bathroom with radiant-heated floor.

The listing is jointly held by Chris Cortazzo at Compass and Linda May at Hilton & Hyland.

Arquette and Morgan, who previously maintained a two-unit combination condo in a prestigious tower along L.A.’s Wilshire Boulevard that Morgan bought in 2006 for an unrecorded amount and sold in 2017 for just over $7.7 million, own another, much larger, museum-like contemporary mansion of almost 14,000 square feet along one of the most coveted streets in Pacific Palisades. Digital records show the almost 1.5-acre spread was acquired in 2014 for a tetch above $15.7 million.