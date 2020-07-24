‘Riverdale’ Star Marisol Nichols Flips Valley Village Contemporary

Though she bought it only just over a year ago for $1.75 million, Marisol Nichols, best known for her roles on “Riverdale” and “24,” has flipped a contemporary ranch house in L.A.’s once overlooked but now increasingly popular and ever-more pricey Valley Village area back on the market with Julianne Williams of Compass at just under $1.9 million. Just north of trendy Studio City, Valley Village is, by L.A. standards, an easy drive to the Burbank studios and, over the mountains via Laurel Canyon and/or Coldwater Canyon to West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Originally built in the 1930s, the single-story sprawler was transformed prior to Nichols purchase into a gleaming contemporary with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 2,700 square feet with high ceilings, modern fittings, honey-toned wide-plank wood floors and a whole-house audio system. The two-car garage is converted to additional living space with a glass slider to the backyard, and a separate poolside guest suite includes another bathroom.

Mostly unchanged, Nichols made several notable improvements in the airy open-plan living and entertaining area that incorporates separate living and dining spaces and a long, galley-style kitchen. A slender ceiling beam along the 15-foot-high vaulted ceiling over the living room was replaced (or, more likely, boxed in) with a beefy wood beam, and, in the kitchen, jet-black countertops were replaced with white marble-like quartz countertops that waterfall over the end of a long peninsula. Two of the three guest bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill-style bathroom, while the main bedroom opens directly to the swimming pool through concertina-style glass doors. There’s also a nicely fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom sheathed in somber dove-grey marble-patterned tiles.

Along with the converted garage and main bedroom, the living room spills out to a huge faux-wood deck that embraces a swimming pool and spa enhanced by a couple of bowl-shaped fire features. High fencing and tall trees ensure privacy and, during the scorching San Fernando Valley summers, shade.

Nichols, who has appeared in scads of TV shows including “Ten Wolf,” “GCB,” and “Blind Justice,” and her now ex-husband, filmmaker Taron Lexton (“In Seach of Fellini”), previously owned a 1940s Tudor cottage in the Toluca Lake area that Nichols acquired in 2008 for $1.1 million and they sold last year for $1.76 million.