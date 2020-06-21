‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Settles on L.A.’s Eastside

It’s a long way from the more traditional suburban town of Riverdale, but breakout film and television actor and social media phenomenon Camila Mendes has bought a nearly $1.9 million home in Los Angeles that’s just an easy trek to the bright lights of Hollywood.

The centrally-located yet secluded retreat is sited on L.A.’s hipster-chic Eastside, in the perennially popular neighborhood of Silver Lake. Though the .17-acre property isn’t especially big, the house is all but invisible from the road, screened behind a locked gates and a tall thicket of ficus plants.

Originally built in 1924, the nearly century-old abode has clearly been renovated many times over the past decades, to the point where its modest bungalow beginnings are all but totally erased. Today, the 2,000 sq. ft. structure is described as a “custom modern home” in marketing materials and offers an open-concept floorplan with hardwood floors and trendy amenities throughout.

From the lot’s one-car carport, a concrete pathway leads to the home, which is hunkered below street level for maximum privacy and seclusion. The main floor offers a sprawling living/family room combination and a fireplace; the adjoining kitchen is decidedly compact but outfitted with quartz countertops, new stainless appliances and a black tile backsplash that contrasts with the pure white countertops. The kitchen services an informal dining area that opens via glass sliders to a spacious balcony with hilltop views to the Century City skyline and the Hollywood sign. The balcony is also accessed via the home’s master suite, which is kitted out with a newly renovated bathroom, walk-in closet and petite office area.

The home’s other two bedrooms are located on the lower level. Both of them sport ensuite baths and direct access to a ground-level patio, while one of them is spacious enough to offer a private sitting area with out-the-window views of the L.A. basin.

Outdoors, the sloped hillside lot is mostly landscaped with drought-tolerant plantings; the backyard includes a cactus garden overlooked by a metal swing that’s attached to the underside of the balcony. The grassy lot below rolls down to a wee shed at the very back of the property, perfect for miscellaneous storage or the overflow from Veronica Lodge’s designer wardrobe.

A graduate of NYU’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, Mendes nabbed her coveted current role on “Riverdale” fresh out of college. Since then, the 25-year-old has appeared in several feature films, including the Netflix productions “The Perfect Date” and “Dangerous Lies.” On Instagram, she’s amassed more than 25 million followers, and her posts routinely rack up over one million likes.

Jessica Romero of Keller Williams held the listing and also repped Mendes.