Raven-Symoné Lists Mediterranean-Style Sherman Oaks Home

Best known for her sassy, comedic roles in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” and “The Cheetah Girls” movies — as well as for a short-lived stint on “The View” — singer/actress Raven-Symoné has put her 6-bedroom, 6.5-bath Sherman Oaks home onto the market, though the place is hardly as over the top as its owner’s larger-than-life on-screen persona.

Symoné is asking $2.1 million for the 4,000-square-foot house, a significant increase over the $1.4 million she paid for it in back in 2009. The premium is indicative of Sherman Oaks’ increased popularity as a leafy retreat in the sprawling San Fernando Valley that still happens to be convenient to all the showbiz action in Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Judging by photos included with listings held by Anne Clare Lush with Compass and first featured on Realtor.com, some of which have been virtually staged and others that show empty rooms, Symoné has long since moved on from the premises. The white stucco and terra-cotta-roofed home is surrounded by a grassy lawn and neatly clipped boxwood hedges. The front door opens unceremoniously directly into a living room dominated by an ornate wrought iron spiral staircase and a limestone fireplace set under a showy three-tiered chandelier.

The neighboring formal dining room features another chandelier, along with hardwood floors and plain white walls that provide a soothing, if somewhat generic, canvas and anchor an elaborately coffered ceiling in the open gourmet plan kitchen that features a gas oven and range, two dishwashers, and banks of natural wood cabinets around a center island topped with gleaming black granite counters. A sun-filled breakfast nook has built-in banquette seating and the adjoining family room spills out to the backyard. A laundry room, two-car garage and guest bedroom with private bath round out the main floor.

Upstairs, two guest bedrooms are ensuite with bathrooms finished in a combination of tumbled travertine and classic subway tiles. The master bedroom is particularly beguiling with an oversized limestone fireplace and French doors opening to an ornately wrought iron railed Juliet balcony. Outside, a rectangular pool and spa bordered by a small grass lawn and tall privacy hedges are complemented by a poolside guest house.

After two seasons as a panelist on “The View” (2015-2016), as well as guest appearances on Fox’s “Empire” and ABC’s “Black-ish,” the veteran entertainer, married earlier this year to social media manager Miranda Maday, recently reprised her role as Raven Baxter in Disney’s “Raven’s Home.”