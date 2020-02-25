Rachel Hunter (Finally) Sells Sunset Strip House

After almost three years on and off both the sales and rental markets, former fashion model, actor and TV spokesperson Rachel Hunter has at long last sold her longtime Los Angeles, Calif., home. The $3.45 million sale price is a small but enviable fortune above the $2.425 million she ponied up for the property in the spring of 2004 — years after she split with ex-husband Rod Stewart but some time before their divorce was finalized — but it’s a far cry from the just shy of $5 million the property was listed at when it initially popped up on the open market in July of 2016. By the fall of 2019, the asking price had dropped to just under $3.5 million and the casually appointed property had also occasionally been made available as a furnished rental at prices as high as $20,000 and as low as $15,000 per month.

Near the southern mouth of Laurel Canyon, in the well-heeled foothills above the western end of the Sunset Strip, the irregularly shaped hillside parcel measures in at slightly more than a quarter acre and the early 1930s English Country manor house contains five bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms in roughly 4,500 square feet, according to listings held by Annie Challis and Beth Styne of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Furnished in an eclectic, relaxed and bohemian fashion with a couple of frumpy slipcovered sofas, the gracefully proportioned living room’s focal point is an over-sized arched fireplace. There are heavy wood beams across the ceiling, a diamond-paned leaded glass bay window and French doors that open to the gardens. There are more French doors and another fireplace in the dining room, this one alo surmounted by a big, flat-screen TV, and the eat-in kitchen was “recently remodeled,” according to marketing materials, with a stone-tiled floor, faux-distressed custom cabinets, designer appliances and a high-glam backsplash comprised of shimmering, pale blue glass tiles. There are two guest bedrooms on the main floor and two more on the second floor are joined by an ample master suite that spills out through French doors to a small, private veranda with glittery, tree-framed city views. There’s also a walk-in closet and a chandelier-lit bathroom decked out with a tile-lined steam shower and a soaking tub beneath large windows that less than ideally look out onto the neighbor’s roof. A finished basement area is easily put to use as a media room.

The private, pleasantly unkempt gardens evoke an English country estate and include a terraced series of stone- and brick-paved patios and, on the uppermost terrace, a vine-covered trellis next to a flagstone-lined plunge pool and spa.

Hunter, who hosted the eponymous “Rachel Hunters Tour of Beauty” a few years ago and, according Internet Movie Data Base, most recently starred in an under-the-radar 2017 TV movie called “The Women Behind The Women: Behind Steel Dragon,” and her former fiancé, professional ice hockey player Jarret Stoll, once co-owned a cedar-shingled East Coast-style traditional privately sequestered behind a high fence and a soldier’s line of Eucalpytus trees in L.A.’s low-key but high-cost coastal community of Hermosa Beach. The erstwhile couple purchased the property together in 2007 for almost $3.65 million and in 2010, the year after Stoll called off their planned 2009 wedding, the property was transferred to Stoll’s sole ownership.