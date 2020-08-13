‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Brittany Snow Lists L.A. Home To The Tune Of $2.75 Million

“Pitch Perfect” star Brittany Snow’s home in L.A.’s Studio City clearly hit the right note when the singer purchased it in 2015. And, with the help of designer Megham Noyes, she made it sing a relaxed, boho-chic tune. Now, the entertainer has the five bedroom and six bathroom home listed for $2.749 million. Considering that she purchased the 3,830-square-foot home for almost $2.18 million, the half-million she stands to pocket from the sale is surely music to her ears, as well as her bank account.

Behind secured gates, the Spanish-style two-story residence features dark, wide-plank oak floors, vaulted and wood beamed ceilings and bright white walls that create a cool canvas onto which Noyes crafted warm, woody accents. “Brittany is drawn to clean lines,” Noyes said to People. “So, we made sure to choose classic pieces. We first came up with the ideal furniture layout for each room and selected the ‘main players’ that would serve as our base.”

Despite being redesigned a handful of years ago, the house still feels very contemporary with a fetching potpourri of fabrics, quirky artwork, funky light fixtures and comfortable furniture. An open floor plan layout keeps the atmosphere informal and airy with a living room, formal dining room and state-of-the art kitchen that features touch screen appliances and leathered marble countertops. And, just in case the new owner decides to invite the whole neighborhood over for a moving in party, there are a total of three ovens to warm up the hors d’oeuvres.

A twelve-foot expanse of glass in the family room folds open to the patio where festive lights, faux grass, a fire pit and dining space lead to a swimming pool. The master suite, complete with dual closets, a fireplace and luxury en suite bathroom, also looks out onto the backyard, but from a second floor balcony.

Snow, 34, has danced merrily between music and drama starting off on “Guiding Light” before graduating to “American Dreams,” “Hairspray,” “Prom Night,” and “Would You Rather.” She’s best know, however, for “Pitch Perfect,” and can currently be seen in the Amazon Prime rom-com “Hooking Up”.

Interestingly, the Snow household looks set to make more money from the sale of their home than initially meets the eye. That’s because the Compass listing agent, Tyler Stanaland, happens to be Snow’s husband, thus keeping agent’s fee’s “in house.” No doubt Stanaland also had a say in the Greenwich Village loft the two recently showed to People, though the article didn’t specify if the couple own or rent their Big Apple digs.

According to public records, Snow also owns another home in Los Angeles, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo purchased for $960,000 way back in 2005, when she was barely 20 years old.