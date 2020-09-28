Pierce Brosnan Seeks $100 Million for Thai-Inspired Malibu Mansion

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan, long-time residents of Malibu, have decided now is the time to cash in, slapping a publicity assuring, billionaires-only price tag of $100 million on their stunning, Thai-inspired estate along Broad Beach.

The legendary “007” star — he portrayed James Bond in four of the ongoing franchise’s films — and the former actress and occasional journalist/TV correspondent acquired the two parcels that make up the not-quite 1.2-acre spread in two contiguous transactions in early 2000 — six years after they met and the year before they married— that totaled $7.35 million. The couple occupied the midcentury ranch house that stood on the plum property for several years before they knocked it down and had architects Ross and Ralph Anderson build them a much larger house inspired by time spent in Thailand. They dubbed the completed estate Orchid House.

Heavily fortified with top-notch security, the estate is all-but-invisible behind a high wall and a towering stand of bamboo. Carved wood gates open to a stone-paved motor court and two-car garage. An extraordinary amount of care and craftsmanship went in to designing and building the casually extravagant mansion and matching pool house that together measure about 12,500 square feet under a green clay-tile roof, the exact color of which was inspired, according to The Wall Street Journal, the first to report the listing, by the color of the mountains that rise to the north and east. According to listings held by Chris Cortazzo of Compass, there are five bedrooms, seven fireplaces and a staggering 14 bathrooms — nine full baths and 5 powder rooms — between the main house and two-story pool house that together preside over almost 120 feet of direct ocean frontage.

The main house forms a U-shaped around a palm-lined courtyard entrance. Inside the open floor plan showcases wide-plank teak floorboards, scissor-truss ceilings and walls of teak-trimmed floor-to-ceiling glass that allow for a positively cinematic sweep over the ocean. The combination living and dining room, which share a fireplace, spills out to a broad, ocean-side terrace, while the light-filled informal dining area in the double-island gourmet kitchen has floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that peel open to a wind-protected dining terrace set just above the saltwater swimming pool.

There are two ample guest bedrooms on the main floor, plus a third that is suitable as a staff suite or home office. A bespoke teak staircase ascends to the second floor where, at roughly 4,000 square, the main bedroom is far larger than most houses and fit for a Hollywood legend, a tech tycoon or an oil-and-gas potentate with a spacious ocean-side deck, two fireplaces, two bathrooms and two dressing rooms. Also upstairs are a library/art studio and a guest suite (or home office) with private entrance. The two-story pool house, which also has views of the ocean, offers two more fireplaces, a bathroom and a lounge area with bar. The estate further offers a state-of-the-art screening room, a fully-stocked gym and a travertine-walled Japanese-style spa with hot and cold pools, a steam room and dry sauna.

A vast stone terrace that spans the width the property has a couple of glassed-in areas to escape the wind, and a wide, flagstone path cuts across a sandy expanse (the estate’s private beach) to a slender strip of sand that runs along the top of the massive, mile-long rock revetment Broad Beach homeowners installed (at their own expense) as a temporary fix to protect their multimillion dollar homes along the famously shrinking beach from being inundated with seawater.

The Brosnans told The Wall Street Journal they plan to relocate to Hawaii, where Brosnan grew up and where they have long maintained a multi-cottage compound that overlooks a pristine beach on the North Shore of Kauai. They may, they said, look for a house in the Santa Barbara area, and last year the couple droppd almost $3 million for an unprepossessing 1940s traditional along a tree-lined street in an expensive though not especially ritzy Santa Monica neighborhood for use by their young adult sons.