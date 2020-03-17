Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger Snag Hollywood Hills Manse

A castle-like home in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills was sold in an all-cash deal for $8.5 million — considerably less than the original price of almost $13 million when the property first came for sale almost two years ago and a staggering $3.5 million below the almost $12 million the seller paid in September 2018 — and the new owners appear to be “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus and his fashionable, model-actor girlfriend Diane Kruger.

Perched on a gated promontory in the foothills behind the illustrious Chateau Marmont Hotel, and radically updated several years ago by design world mavericks Robert and Courtney Novogratz, the stylishly unconventional 1920s villa presides over almost half an acre and measures in at more than 7,700 square feet over three floors with four bedrooms and four full and three half bathrooms.

Thoroughly modern, open-plan interiors include a colossal, bilevel combination living and dining room, a huge, high-end kitchen arranged around a marble-topped island and an adjoining breakfast room that spills out to the backyard though chic, steel-trimmed French doors. A couple of guest bedrooms, one with a fireplace, are joined on the upper level by a spacious master suite where French doors open to a small balcony with sweeping views over the city. The walk-in closet is lined with custom built-ins and the bathroom features a huge shower obscured behind smoked-glass panels. There’s also a giant family room with adjoining kitchenette and a spacious guest suite with outside entrance, plus a large, loft-like gym and a recording studio. The terraced grounds incorporate a variety of eye-catchingly tiled terraces, an outdoor kitchen and a downright stunning, oval-shape swimming pool privatized by a wall of dense foliage and surrounded by lush lawn.

The listing was held by Farrah Brittany and Mauricio Umansky, both of The Agency; Reedus was repped by The Agency’s Andrew Botto and Wolf Amer.

Reedus is a bit of a real estate mogul, with an impressive handful of homes across the country. In addition to two upstate New York properties — one modern, the other more traditional and both purchased in the past few years — he also keeps a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired contemporary that he picked up in 2015 for $2.9 million. The property is hidden in a thick woods about 35 miles outside Atlanta. And, in New York City, where he and Kruger bought a West Village townhouse in 2018 for $11.75 million, Reedus still owns a 2,500-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan he acquired in 2013 for $3.8 million.