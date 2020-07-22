Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Snag Upscale Tribeca Condo

Even as many of New York City’s homeowners and prospective buyers hightail it to the suburbs, long-married Hollywood couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have added to their sprawling real estate portfolio with the $3.5 million purchase of a two bedroom condo — as was first reported in the New York Post — located in a swanky, freshly converted Italian Renaissance Revival-style building in Manhattan’s illustrious Tribeca neighborhood.

It’s not clear which unit they’re buying or if the high-profile couple plan to occupy the aerie themselves, rent it out, or offer it to family members, as they already own a much larger NYC condo within a snazzier building in another neighborhood. But word has it that part of the attraction to their new home is its paparazzi-proof “sky garage” that allows owners to have their cars hydraulically lifted to their units — removing the need for pesky basement parking. Per previous sales in the building, a $3.5 million unit here typically spans around 1,600 square feet.

The building was previously a courthouse and certain features, including high ceilings in the units and the marbled lobby, have been meticulously preserved. Apartments feature oversized moldings, chevron oak flooring, kitchens with top-grade appliances and Carrara marble countertops, while common area amenities include an indoor pool, wine cellar with private dining room, roof gardens with cabana lounges, and a roughly 2,200 sq. ft. fitness center.

Though the Kidman-Urbans cite Nashville as their primary home, the Oscar-winning actress and the country music honcho maintain an eye-popping portfolio of homes in L.A., NYC, and their shared homeland of Australia. Their most extravagant stateside purchase occurred in 2010, when they ponied up almost $9.7 million for an airy four-bedroom duplex penthouse in New York City’s West Chelsea. (Like their new abode, that building includes a car elevator that allows residents to park their car next to their unit, even if it’s on an upper floor.) Two years earlier, in 2008, they paid just under $4.8 million for a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in a notoriously celeb-packed Beverly Hills enclave. Their Nashville residence, a grand mansion in a prestigious gated community, was also purchased in 2008 for not quite $3.5 million.

Kidman and Urban had been professionally busy prior to the coronavirus pandemic; In 2019 alone Kidman starred in “The Goldfinch” and “Bombshell,” and she’d just finished shooting her scenes in the upcoming Netflix musical comedy “The Prom” before lockdown. Urban, meanwhile, had been touring nonstop — his new album, “The Speed of Now Part One,” is due out in September.