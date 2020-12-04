Newly Married Scarlett Johansson Seeks Manhattan Sale

Newly married (for the third time) to “Saturday Night Live” co-head writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, 30-something-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated bombshell Scarlett Johansson, one of Hollywood’s top earning actresses with an estimated 2019 haul of $56 million, hopes to thin her considerable bi-coastal property portfolio with the sale of a jewel box penthouse perched atop a white-glove post-war apartment house along a pricey if not-particularly charming block on the border between Midtown Manhattan’s swanky Sutton Place and Turtle Bay neighborhoods. Originally listed last year at almost $2.5 million and now priced at $2.3 million, the penthouse is also available as a rental at $6,500 per month.

Extensively renovated since it was acquired in 2008 for $2.1 million, and completely cleared of personal belongings — listing photos show the condo virtually staged with generic furnishings, the nearly 1,300-square-foot aerie has two average-sized bedrooms and two pint-sized bathrooms that sport high-end finishes. At more the 28-feet-long, the comfortably ample, west-facing living space has plenty of room for both living and dining areas with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a roughly 425-square-foot planted terrace with sweeping city views. The kitchen isn’t particularly big, certainly not by suburban standards, but it’s smartly arranged with a window over the porcelain farmhouse sink and the picture of restrained modernity with milky white cabinets, honed marble counters and top-quality designer appliances.

A home office/guest bedroom offers two huge banks of windows and a windowed bath but, according to floor plans included with listings held by Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black, no closet. Discreetly located just off the short entrance hall, the principal bedroom is designed for privacy with a huge walk-in closet and two more small closets, one that contains laundry equipment. Glass sliders open the room to what is arguably the penthouse’s most unusual space — a 65-square-foot solarium that gives out to a slender, not even four-foot-wide strip of terrace that wraps around to the much larger terrace outside the living room.

The “Black Widow” star and the “SNL” comic, married in late October and rumored to be (temporarily) shacked up in an ultra-posh five-star hotel-condo on the Upper East Side, own at least half a dozen properties between them, some in the same high-priced locales.

Besides the penthouse, which she bought shortly before she married her first husband, Ryan Reynolds, Johansson’s holdings include an ivy-covered villa in the sleepy (and celeb-favored) enclave of Snedens Landing, N.Y., across the Hudson River about 20 miles north of Midtown Manhattan, that she picked up for $4 million in 2018, shortly after she and Jost became romantically involved.

Some years earlier, in 2013, not too long before she became engaged to her second husband, French advertising executive Romain Dauriac, she dropped $2.2 million on a 1.5-acre spread in the Hamptons hamlet of Amagansett. And, the following year she put down some serious West Coast roots with the almost $3.9 million purchase of a smartly updated 1940s traditional squirreled down a quiet cul-de-sac in a coveted pocket of the Hollywood Hills.

As for Jost, he’s owned the same two-bedroom apartment in a handsome 19th century red brick townhouse in the historic heart of the West Village since 2011, when it sold for almost $1.8 million, as well as a 1.2-acre ocean-view spread in the sleepy Hamptons community of Montauk that he scooped up about five years ago for $2.15 million.