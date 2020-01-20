×

'New Girl' Alum Max Greenfield, Tess Sanchez Buy Funky Beach Shack

Location:
Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.68 million
Size:
1,020 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms

Jack Frost may still be nipping at our noses, but summer is basically right around the corner. And Golden Globe-nominated “New Girl” alum and current “The Neighborhood” star Max Greenfield and his longtime wife, Fox Broadcasting VP Tess Sanchez, are keenly aware of that. The couple recently closed on an offbeat L.A. cottage that enjoys ocean breezes and is “just steps to the sand,” per the listing.

Although the property is technically located in the posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood, it’s in a fairly remote pocket of town that is much closer, both in distance and in vibe, to Malibu than it is to the Palisades epicenter. Originally built in 1949, the happy and hippie structure is shoehorned onto a wee corner lot and set well above the street, with porch views that drink in the Pacific Ocean and a small portion of the Malibu coastline.

The home’s façade is fearlessly emblazoned with a mural showing a bikini-wearing blonde standing amidst a backdrop of the ocean, palm trees, and purple begonias — ah, summer. The one-car garage offers direct access to the petite residence, which spans barely 1,000 square feet of living space and two bedrooms.

Inside, there are oil-rubbed hardwood ceilings and a large public room with a massive brick fireplace, a couple large sofas and a baby grand piano, plus a couple of dancing dolphins on the walls. The all-wood kitchen sports a breakfast bar but decidedly time-worn cabinetry and appliances that include a prehistoric microwave.

Other impressively funky quirks and features of the property include a large wooden seaside deck that’s surrounded by a wooden fence painted to look like keys on a piano, azure blue trim on the home’s irregular roofline, a raised jacuzzi under a gazebo sort of thing that’s plastered with old license plates and roadside signs, and a brick walkway emblazoned with a mural of a large sea turtle. It all adds up to a perfect summer getaway cottage that’s as charming as it is ridiculous. And one gets the feeling that the house — and its owners — are in on the joke.

Presumably the Sanchez-Greenfields will use the the Palisades pad as a vacation home, while retaining a far larger and more luxurious main residence in Hancock Park as their primary residence. Back in 2014, the couple paid producer Scott Stone $2.8 million for that centrally-located property, which was allegedly once occupied by Jared Leto.

Craig Natvig of Coldwell Banker held the listing and also repped Greenfield and Sanchez.

