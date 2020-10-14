Neve Campbell Screams Into Elegant San Fernando Valley Colonial

It’s spooky season and slasher film icon Neve Campbell is on the real estate prowl. The “Scream” star and her longtime partner, British-American actor JJ Feild, have paid a bloodcurdling $2.8 million for a well-appointed estate in the leafy and increasingly desirable Los Angeles neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Campbell’s new digs aren’t particularly scary, however. The light and bright, clapboard-sided traditional is described as a “New England Colonial” in listings and does an admirable impersonation of a genteel property one might stumble across on Cape Cod. Set on a sloped hillside lot that spans more than a third of an acre, the place offers two distinct structures: a street-level building with garaging for three automobiles and space for a studio or private office, and a two-story house that’s set much further up the hill, privately beyond the roadway sightlines.

From the street, a long and steep staircase ascends past the garage building to a meandering pathway, and finally to the home’s columned brick porch, which is outfitted with an idyllic swing chair. The house itself was built in 1925, but was fully remodeled by the previous owner in 2017 and now includes French oak floors, Carrara marble countertops, recessed LED lighting, and all the other high-tech appliances one would expect to find in a $2.8 million L.A. residence.

Inside, there are walls painted a gentle pastel blue in the formal living and dining room, the former outfitted with a large fireplace and the latter with a crystal chandelier. The all-white gourmet kitchen contains just about every stainless appliance known to mankind and opens to a charming breakfast nook and fireplace-equipped den.

There’s a third fireplace in the resort-style master suite, which additionally packs in a soaking tub and dual dressing rooms. The other four bedrooms are all reasonably spacious and include hardwood floors, while a large finished attic provides ample room for an office, art studio, or storage for various dismembered body parts.

The ultra-private lot also includes a huge pool and adjacent patio, a cute shed, an elaborate children’s playset, and pea gravel terraces for large-scale al fresco entertaining.

Some of Campbell’s nearest new Sherman Oaks neighbors within sugar-borrowing distance — Covid-19 allowing, of course — include “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland, pop singer Normani, controversial YouTuber Tati Westbrook, and actress Lauren London.

It doesn’t appear that Campbell has owned an L.A. home in a full 20 years, ever since she sold her former Hollywood Hills bungalow to its current owner — “Hot Tub Time Machine” film director Steve Pink — way back near the turn of the millennium. She and Feild additionally maintain residential outposts in London and in New York City’s Brooklyn neighborhood, according to online resources.

Keri White and Natasha Barrett of The Agency held the listing; Lisa Rhodes O’Brien of NW Real Estate Brokers repped Campbell.