×

‘NCIS’ Star Emily Wickersham Snags 1930s Spanish-Style Cottage

By

Mae's Most Recent Stories

View All
emily-wickersham-house
17 View Gallery
Seller:
Alexandra Edenborough
Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.6 million
Size:
3,341 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

L.A.’s ever celeb-popular, Eastside enclave of Los Feliz is seeing another star join its ranks. Though she’s also appeared on major productions like “Gossip Girl” and “The Sopranos,” Emily Wickersham is best-known for her role as the Oklahoma-born special agent Eleanor Bishop on the CBS action drama “NCIS,” a major part she’s played since season 11 of the long-running show, now 17 seasons strong.

Originally written into “NCIS” for just three episodes, Wickersham was later promoted to a series regular. That sort of professional success has facilitated the $2.6 million purchase of a 1930s Spanish-style villa with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a roomy 3,341 square feet of living space. The property was previously owned by Alexandra Edenborough, Gary Oldman’s fourth ex-wife, and before that by “Endless Love” and “Country Strong” director Shana Feste.

Located on a pretty, palm tree-dotted street, the house recently underwent a thorough renovation that sought to preserve its historic details and charm, per the listing. A pure black, hand-carved front door opens up into a balmy living room with casement windows, a hardwood floor, stylish arched ceiling and a Spanish Revival-style brick fireplace. From there, a couple of terracotta steps lead into the cozy formal dining room, which in turn spills over to a mosaic-tiled kitchen with stainless appliances. Neighboring the kitchen is a charming breakfast room offering built-in bookshelves and windows embellished with fanciful iron work, and elsewhere there’s also a snug library nook that’s been painted a chic shade of stormy grey.

The balmy master suite offers large windows overlooking the lush backyard, and inside the master bath there are dainty fish scale-style tiles covering the floor, a Jack-and-Jill sink and built-in soaking tub. Additionally, the main floor also has two guest bedrooms — one of them currently done up as a sitting room, the other as a makeshift media room. And tucked into the home’s petite basement level is a private guest apartment with a bathroom and kitchenette, perfect for those who prefer their overnight guests close but not too close.

Out back, the park-like yard is shielded from neighborly view by hedges and mature olive trees. In its center is a large rectangular swimming pool flanked by a pergola-covered fireplace and alfresco dining area with an airy coastal Mediterranean vibe, perfect for hosting an summer dinner party. And just beyond the pool is a former detached two-car garage that’s been upgraded into an ivy-covered creative space with a decidedly modern, industrial feel to it. The erstwhile garage includes large French doors and oversized windows that banish any lingering carport vibes.

The listing was held by Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland; Gia Casty of Compass repped Wickersham.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Emily Wickersham House Los Feliz

    'NCIS' Star Emily Wickersham Snags 1930s Spanish-Style Cottage

    L.A.’s ever celeb-popular, Eastside enclave of Los Feliz is seeing another star join its ranks. Though she’s also appeared on major productions like “Gossip Girl” and “The Sopranos,” Emily Wickersham is best-known for her role as the Oklahoma-born special agent Eleanor Bishop on the CBS action drama “NCIS,” a major part she’s played since season [...]

  • Sheldon Adelson House Malibu

    Sheldon Adelson Spends $17 Million on His Ninth Malibu Colony House

    Octogenarian casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson seems determined to buy up all of Malibu Colony, the famed celebrity enclave that has, essentially since its 1920s founding, existed as Malibu’s most exclusive gated community. There are approximately 120 properties in the Colony, and Adelson now owns at least nine of them, and counting. Records reveal he’s just [...]

  • Kesha House Los Angeles

    Kesha Goes Way Modern on L.A.'s Westside

    Though she remains locked in a long-running legal war with powerhouse music producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, Kesha is no proverbial shrinking violet. The veteran singer-songwriter just released a new album, 2020’s joyous “High Road,” which Variety described as “the sound of reclamation and abandon, of finding her form and shedding old skin.” And so, [...]

  • Daniel Craig Brooklyn Heights

    Hollywood’s A-Listers Are Flocking to the Quiet Streets of Downtown Brooklyn

    When A-list showbiz types like Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Daniel Craig arrive in a neighborhood, you can usually expect explosions, drama and big box office numbers. But only thing blowing up in the historic Downtown Brooklyn area, where all these stars own multimillion-dollar homes, are the real estate sales figures. The leafy, quiet and [...]

  • Steve Wynn House Los Angeles

    Steve Wynn Asks $135 Million for Redone Beverly Hills Mansion

    With the dust still settling from Jeff Bezos’ $165 million splurge on David Geffen’s nearby Jack Warner estate, billionaire former casino mogul Steve Wynn has decided now is the time to shoot for the proverbial stars. His freshly redone mega-manor in Beverly Hills is available as a $135 million pocket listing. Wynn bought the 2.7-acre [...]

  • Kathryn Bigelow House Los Angeles

    Kathryn Bigelow Tries Again Above Studio City

    Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow has put her longtime home in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Post Office area, overlooking a wide swathe of the San Fernando Valley in the mountains above L.A.’s Studio City, back up for sale with a price tag of $10.9 million. The current ask is a substantial amount less than the $12.9 million the [...]

  • Norman Reedus House Los Angeles

    Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger Snag Hollywood Hills Mansion

    A castle-like home in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills was sold in an all-cash deal for $8.5 million — considerably less than the original price of almost $13 million when the property first came for sale almost two years ago and a staggering $3.5 million below the almost $12 million the seller paid in September 2018 — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad