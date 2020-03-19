‘NCIS’ Star Emily Wickersham Snags 1930s Spanish-Style Cottage

L.A.’s ever celeb-popular, Eastside enclave of Los Feliz is seeing another star join its ranks. Though she’s also appeared on major productions like “Gossip Girl” and “The Sopranos,” Emily Wickersham is best-known for her role as the Oklahoma-born special agent Eleanor Bishop on the CBS action drama “NCIS,” a major part she’s played since season 11 of the long-running show, now 17 seasons strong.

Originally written into “NCIS” for just three episodes, Wickersham was later promoted to a series regular. That sort of professional success has facilitated the $2.6 million purchase of a 1930s Spanish-style villa with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a roomy 3,341 square feet of living space. The property was previously owned by Alexandra Edenborough, Gary Oldman’s fourth ex-wife, and before that by “Endless Love” and “Country Strong” director Shana Feste.

Located on a pretty, palm tree-dotted street, the house recently underwent a thorough renovation that sought to preserve its historic details and charm, per the listing. A pure black, hand-carved front door opens up into a balmy living room with casement windows, a hardwood floor, stylish arched ceiling and a Spanish Revival-style brick fireplace. From there, a couple of terracotta steps lead into the cozy formal dining room, which in turn spills over to a mosaic-tiled kitchen with stainless appliances. Neighboring the kitchen is a charming breakfast room offering built-in bookshelves and windows embellished with fanciful iron work, and elsewhere there’s also a snug library nook that’s been painted a chic shade of stormy grey.

The balmy master suite offers large windows overlooking the lush backyard, and inside the master bath there are dainty fish scale-style tiles covering the floor, a Jack-and-Jill sink and built-in soaking tub. Additionally, the main floor also has two guest bedrooms — one of them currently done up as a sitting room, the other as a makeshift media room. And tucked into the home’s petite basement level is a private guest apartment with a bathroom and kitchenette, perfect for those who prefer their overnight guests close but not too close.

Out back, the park-like yard is shielded from neighborly view by hedges and mature olive trees. In its center is a large rectangular swimming pool flanked by a pergola-covered fireplace and alfresco dining area with an airy coastal Mediterranean vibe, perfect for hosting an summer dinner party. And just beyond the pool is a former detached two-car garage that’s been upgraded into an ivy-covered creative space with a decidedly modern, industrial feel to it. The erstwhile garage includes large French doors and oversized windows that banish any lingering carport vibes.

The listing was held by Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland; Gia Casty of Compass repped Wickersham.