×

Mini Andén Sells Stylish Traditional to Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
16 View Gallery
Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$2.65 million
Size:
2,764 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Swedish model and actor Mini Andén and model Taber Schroeder sold a stylishly renovated, 1930s Cape Cod-style residence in a leafy and sought-after pocket of L.A.’s ever-more expensive Studio City late last year for $2.65 million and a plugged-in real estate insider swears the new owners are married actors Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis. Fronted by a classic white picket fence and a tree-shaded stretch of lawn, the residence’s handsomely familiar traditional exterior belies its bespoke and thoroughly modern-minded interiors that include three bedrooms and three bathrooms in close to 2,800 square feet.

Traditional architectural detailing such as six-pane windows, original stair banisters and a couple of antique brick fireplaces function in taut opposition and calm harmony with bold light fixtures and hardwood floors painted bright white. Furnished by Andén and Schroeder with a sophisticated collection of eclectic furniture and hung with antique paintings of horses, the formal living room is anchored by a fireplace and open to an adjoining family room where French doors allow easy access to the backyard, while the expensively updated eat-in kitchen is a study in high-end simplicity and dernier cri decorative élan with a snazzy array of high-end designer appliances and gleaming white solid-surface countertops on sugar-white cabinets with trendy brass fixtures. A small study or breakfast room with a corner fireplace surrounded in acid-etched mirrors and a guest bedroom complete the main floor.

An ample guest bedroom, a vintage-styled bathroom and a unusually huge, walk-in linen closet lined with built-in storage are joined on the second floor by the master bedroom. The bedroom includes built-in display shelves and a glamorous chandelier and the spacious bathroom features a vintage, claw-footed bathtub, an over-sized shower sheathed in white subway tiles and a vaulted ceiling punctuated by a series of sky lights that fill the room with natural light.

Popular on Variety

There’s a picturesque, rock-lined koi pond at the front of the house and a slim loggia and brick terrace outside the kitchen and family room gives way to a perfectly private and rustically landscaped idyll that incorporates a sunken fire pit surrounded by built-in seating, an eye-catching dining pavilion and a positively soignée, oval-shaped swimming pool.

The property was listed with Ted Fleming at Rodeo Realty and the buyers were repped by Josh Myler at The Agency.

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time Behrs, now starring in “The Neighborhood” after starring in 130+ episodes of the long-running sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” and Gladis, a supporting actor on “Mad Men” who is set to star in the upcoming series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” have owned a home purchased from an international showbiz couple; In 2014 Behrs paid then coupled German-American model and actress Diane Kruger and Canadian-American actor Joshua Jackson almost $1.5 million for a three-bedroom and three-bathroom home in an historic Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

More Dirt

  • Beth Behrs House

    Mini Andén Sells Stylish Traditional to Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis

    Swedish model and actor Mini Andén and model Taber Schroeder sold a stylishly renovated, 1930s Cape Cod-style residence in a leafy and sought-after pocket of L.A.’s ever-more expensive Studio City late last year for $2.65 million and a plugged-in real estate insider swears the new owners are married actors Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis. Fronted [...]

  • Demi Lovato House

    Demi Lovato Puts Her Laurel Canyon Villa Back Up for Sale

    Disney darling turned golden piped international pop star Demi Lovato has put her contemporary villa above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon back up for sale at just under $9 million. The 27-year-old five-time People’s Choice Award winner and two-time Grammy nominee, who gave a powerful performance her new single “Anyone” at the Grammys in January and slayed [...]

  • Saudi Princess Maha House Beverly Hills

    Saudi Princess Maha Alsaud Tries Again in Mulholland Estates

    It’s a new decade, and at least one royal family member is hoping the new year brings more fruitful real estate returns. Back in spring 2019, HRH Saudi Princess Maha Alsaud put her designer-renovated, part-time home in L.A.’s celeb-packed Mulholland Estates up for sale with a $9.5 million pricetag. But unfortunately for Her Royal Highness, [...]

  • Brian Robbins House Beverly Hills

    Nickelodeon's Brian Robbins Snags Snazzy Beverly Hills Mansion

    Emmy-nominated powerhouse television producer turned Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy James are on the move once again, this time packing their designer bags and migrating from historic Hancock Park to the glitzy awesomeness of Beverly Hills. The couple have forked out a very A-list $16.8 million — the most paid for a [...]

  • Josh Radnor House Los Angeles

    Josh Radnor Upgrades to 1920s Spanish Villa in Los Feliz

    For the last three years, “How I Met Your Mother” star Josh Radnor has been embroiled in an ongoing legal feud with his next-door neighbors over a big deck dispute. The Hollywood Hills legal battle, fairly mundane at first, eventually escalated to involve restraining orders and sordid accusations of a half-naked Radnor terrorizing the neighbors [...]

  • High Quality Video Real Estate Sales

    Dino-Mite: Video Killed the Photography Star

    Editor’s note: Originally published in the Oscars 2020 print edition of Variety, as part of the annual Showbiz Real Estate Elite feature. Los Angeles County’s luxury real estate market is among the most competitive in the world; per the MLS, there are 263 homes currently available with pricetags exceeding $10 million. To close a major [...]

  • Sam Worthington House Los Angeles

    Sam Worthington Seeks Buyer for Sunset Strip Villa

    “Avatar” star Sam Worthington has hung a blockbuster $9.25 million price tag on a deluxe contemporary villa just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip. The Australian beau hunk, who has scads of projects in various stages of production, including a handful of “Avatar” sequels, purchased the family-sized residence not even two years ago for close to $7.9 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad