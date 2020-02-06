Mini Andén Sells Stylish Traditional to Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis

Swedish model and actor Mini Andén and model Taber Schroeder sold a stylishly renovated, 1930s Cape Cod-style residence in a leafy and sought-after pocket of L.A.’s ever-more expensive Studio City late last year for $2.65 million and a plugged-in real estate insider swears the new owners are married actors Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis. Fronted by a classic white picket fence and a tree-shaded stretch of lawn, the residence’s handsomely familiar traditional exterior belies its bespoke and thoroughly modern-minded interiors that include three bedrooms and three bathrooms in close to 2,800 square feet.

Traditional architectural detailing such as six-pane windows, original stair banisters and a couple of antique brick fireplaces function in taut opposition and calm harmony with bold light fixtures and hardwood floors painted bright white. Furnished by Andén and Schroeder with a sophisticated collection of eclectic furniture and hung with antique paintings of horses, the formal living room is anchored by a fireplace and open to an adjoining family room where French doors allow easy access to the backyard, while the expensively updated eat-in kitchen is a study in high-end simplicity and dernier cri decorative élan with a snazzy array of high-end designer appliances and gleaming white solid-surface countertops on sugar-white cabinets with trendy brass fixtures. A small study or breakfast room with a corner fireplace surrounded in acid-etched mirrors and a guest bedroom complete the main floor.

An ample guest bedroom, a vintage-styled bathroom and a unusually huge, walk-in linen closet lined with built-in storage are joined on the second floor by the master bedroom. The bedroom includes built-in display shelves and a glamorous chandelier and the spacious bathroom features a vintage, claw-footed bathtub, an over-sized shower sheathed in white subway tiles and a vaulted ceiling punctuated by a series of sky lights that fill the room with natural light.

Popular on Variety

There’s a picturesque, rock-lined koi pond at the front of the house and a slim loggia and brick terrace outside the kitchen and family room gives way to a perfectly private and rustically landscaped idyll that incorporates a sunken fire pit surrounded by built-in seating, an eye-catching dining pavilion and a positively soignée, oval-shaped swimming pool.

The property was listed with Ted Fleming at Rodeo Realty and the buyers were repped by Josh Myler at The Agency.

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time Behrs, now starring in “The Neighborhood” after starring in 130+ episodes of the long-running sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” and Gladis, a supporting actor on “Mad Men” who is set to star in the upcoming series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” have owned a home purchased from an international showbiz couple; In 2014 Behrs paid then coupled German-American model and actress Diane Kruger and Canadian-American actor Joshua Jackson almost $1.5 million for a three-bedroom and three-bathroom home in an historic Hollywood Hills neighborhood.