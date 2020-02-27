Mindy Kaling Adds Frank Sinatra’s Malibu Beach House to Property Portfolio

The last couple of television series six-time Emmy nominated sitcom supernova Mindy Kaling has created have not fared terribly well. The 2018 NBC primetime series “Champions” was canceled after its freshman season and, though the satirical Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” won some nice awards earlier this year, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for lead actor Jennifer Aniston, it landed lukewarm with most critics. However, those set backs didn’t stop the prolific actor, writer and producer from flexing her heavy-duty financial muscles by plunking down $9.55 million for Frank and Barbara Sinatra’s former beach house on Malibu’s famously eroding Broad Beach, as was first sussed out by the intrepid property gossips at the L.A. Times. Notably, the sale price is almost $3.5 million less than the too optimistic original asking price of $12.9 million and, even more notable, almost $2 million below the significantly reduced but still much to high final asking price of not quite $11.5 million.

The Sinatras, who also maintained homes in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs, acquired the property in 1990 for $3 million. In short order they razed the humble cottage that stood the property and replaced it with a much larger, more luxurious residence designed in collaboration with late architect Edward “Ted” Grenzbach. The elevator-equipped beach house offers ample space for weekend parties and up to a dozen overnight guests with seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms in more than 5,800 square feet. In 2018, the year following Ms. Sinatra’s passing, the property popped up as a summer rental at a gasp-worthy $110,000 per month.

Casually appointed open-plan living and dining spaces on the main floor feature stone floor tiles, hand-rubbed plaster walls, scads of custom built-ins and a baronial carved stone fireplace that might be just as at home in an ancient French chateau. The dining area has a sunken wet bar and the eat-in kitchen is professionally equipped with a couple of sinks and dishwaters and a gigantic, commercial-grade range. A stairway with campy-chic cheetah-print carpeting — listing images show the walls lined with memorabilia of Sinatra’s legendary career — leads to a sprawling master suite that spills out to an almost impractically slender ocean-facing balcony. The suite also incorporates a spacious sitting area with fireplace, two bathrooms, a steam room and a hair salon.

A secured and wind-protected entrance courtyard has a pint-sized swimming pool and spa, while a large, awning-shaded entertaining and lounging patio outside the living and dining room areas gives way to an lush sweep of shrubbery-bordered lawn that extends out to a sandy beach atop the unattractive rock revetment Broad Beach homeowners installed at their own costly expense to keep the ocean from encroaching further onto their high dollar properties. Despite its very real and ongoing erosion issues, Broad Beach has attracted deep-pocketed Tinseltowners. A few of the many past and present homeowners along the mile-plus-long stretch of disappearing sand include Carol O’Connor, Dinah Shore, Dustin Hoffman, Ray Romano, Marta Kauffman, Goldie Hawn and Steven Spielberg.

Kaling was represented in the transaction by Chris Cortazzo at Compass, who also served as one of the listing agents, along with Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland.

Kaling, who previously owned a 1920s Spanish bungalow in L.A.’s Beverly Grove neighborhood she picked up in late 2007 for $1.575 million and sold in early 2018 for $1.955 million, substantially upgraded her residential circumstances in 2016 with the $6.5 million purchase of a stately, 1920s Italianate villa in the historic, hoity-toity Hancock Park neighborhood. The five-bedroom and five-bathroom manse was professionally and colorfully decorated by New York City-based interior designer Katie Ridder before it was photographed for and fawned over in the glossy pages of Architectural Digest. Kaling, who has penned no just one but two best-selling memoirs, also maintains a multimillion dollar toe-hold in New York City where in 2017 she dropped $3.1 million on a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in an starchitect-designed full-service building in lower Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.