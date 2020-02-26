Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley Buy $22 Million Westside L.A. Estate

Michelle Pfeiffer is putting all of her trademark white gold out on public display, as Bruno Mars might say. The iconic actor (“Scarface,” “Grease 2,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Batman Returns”) and her longtime husband, major league TV show producer/writer David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies,” “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal,” “Boston Legal”) have paid a whopping $22.3 million for a brand-new mansion in L.A.’s coveted Pacific Palisades enclave, as The Real Deal first reported.

Since the deal was consummated off-market and the property was never publicly listed for sale, exact specifications of the home remain mostly unknown. But the Old World villa-style structure has more than 10,300 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and eleven baths, plus an attached four-car garage, and had been quietly marketed as a $25 million pocket listing by the seller, a local developer of luxury spec-homes. The house was designed by Steve Giannetti, one of Westside L.A.’s most prolific and acclaimed architects of classical-style mansions, many of which carry a modern twist.

Renderings of the Pfeiffer-Kelley home created by VoxlVision artists Austin Peppel and Ted Vitale reveal the interiors have an organic rustic-modern-blend type of vibe, with blonde-colored hardwood floors and neutral accents everywhere. There’s a massive open kitchen with an island slathered in marble and a second island with eat-in, bar-style seating for casual meals. But the centerpiece of the room is the undeniably massive Lacanche Sully range, imported directly from France.

Other spaces include an airy great room, with its wall of disappearing pocket doors that open directly to the pool area, blurring the line between indoor/outdoor living. The upstairs master offers striking views and a marble-swaddled bathroom. There’s also a subterranean lower level with a glass-walled gym that looks directly into — somewhat amusingly — a glass-walled wine cellar stocked with hundreds of booze bottles.

Though the .36-acre lot isn’t particularly huge, it does include ample space for a grassy backyard, formal gardens and an infinity-edged swimming pool. Some of Pfeiffer and Kelley’s nearest new neighbors on their Palisades street include Larry David, Jessica Capshaw, Ben Affleck and Kevin Feige.

And the knoll-top property is situated on the Riviera, the priciest and most celeb-swarmed neighborhood pocket in the Palisades, and directly overlooks the perilously exclusive Riviera Country Club, where the initiation fee reportedly tops $250,000 and high-powered members include Mark Wahlberg, Dennis Quaid, Ari Emanuel and Adam Sandler.

Pfeiffer and Kelley have been on a bonafide real estate roller coaster ride over the past year or so; back in December, they sold a much smaller house on the Riviera for $9.1 million to their next-door neighbors, though they continue to own an adjacent teardown lot, currently offered for sale at $8.35 million.

It’s believed the the couple may also maintain a 340-acre compound in a remote corner of British Columbia, currently up for grabs with a $28.8 million ask. And late last year, they sold their longtime equestrian ranch up in the low-key but very posh Silicon Valley neighborhood of Woodside, Calif. for $22 million to a mystery tech industry buyer.

Cindy Ambuehl of Compass held the listing.