Michael Angarano Lists Silver Lake Tree House

Michael Angarano, at 32 already a showbiz veteran who first appeared on TV 25 years ago and last year was nominated for a guest acting Emmy for popular ensemble series “This Is Us,” is seeking close to $1.4 million for his home in L.A.’s fashionable Silver Lake neighborhood. Tax record show the “Will & Grace” alum — he portrayed Jack’s son in the original series and its recent reprise — has owned the not even 2,000-square-foot home since 2015 when it was acquired for almost $1.1 million.

Invisible from the street behind a couple of flowering trees and a high, vine-covered wall, the entirely vine-encrusted, three-bedroom and two-bath treehouse-like home all but disappears into a verdant tangle of foliage on the plunging hillside at the back of the property.

With refinished, honey-toned oak floorboards and a flat, beamed ceiling, the living room features a tiled fireplace somewhat awkwardly pushed into a corner of the room next to a built-in banquette. French doors swing open to a deck with head-on views of the Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood sign. Giant picture windows in the adjoining dining space provide a foliage-framed view over the city, and the undeniably smallish and only partially upgraded kitchen is jazzed up with eye-catching stainless-steel appliances and new, solid-surface countertops on old, pale-gray cabinets.

One of the two main floor guest bedrooms, both of which have tan wall-to-wall carpeting and share an updated hall bath, is oversize with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. Privately located all by itself on the lower level, the main bedroom offers a fireplace between French doors to a large deck. The walk-in closet is enviably huge and the travertine-tiled bathroom boasts a double-sink vanity and a flesh-colored jetted tub.

The property is represented by Susan Montgomery and Marlene Okulick, both with Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.