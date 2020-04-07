Mena Massoud Snags Modern Farmhouse in Encino

Rapidly up and coming Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud, best known for his portrayal of the titular character in the 2019 animated mega-blockbuster “Aladdin,” which has generated more than a billion dollars in worldwide box office receipts, has a new home for all his magic carpets. An eagle-eyed informant snitched, and property records indicate, the 28-year-old actor, currently co-starring in the Hulu noir drama “Reprisal,” has splashed out about $2.2 million for a freshly renovated residence in L.A.’s affluent, über-suburban Encino community.

Located in a quiet, unsung neighborhood, along a pretty street lined with mostly modest and well-maintained homes, the partly wood-clad abode is described in marketing materials as a “modern farmhouse” with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in roughly 3,900 square feet. A legal, detached guest unit with kitchenette adds to the living space, and a comprehensive home automation system controls the state-of-the-art surround sound, climate and security systems.

Just inside the double front doors, an eye-catching, see-through wine cellar is tucked into the awkward triangular space beneath the glass-railed staircase, and wide-plank wood floors flow throughout the meandering, open-concept living and entertaining areas. Beyond an informal dining area and high-end kitchen, the formal dining space steps down to the living room. At the push of a button, a movie automatically screen drops out of the ceiling in front of the living room’s fireplace, while a room-wide bank of glass sliders make for an easy link to the backyard and swimming pool. A main floor bedroom and bathroom is easily converted to a home office or Pilates studio. Two additional en suite bedrooms, one with an exceptionally spacious walk-in closet, are joined on the upper floor by a master retreat complete with fireplace, spa-style bathroom and covered balcony above the backyard.

Back downstairs, a deck outside the living room looks out over a swimming pool and spa that can be lit up in a rainbow of colors via a LED lighting system, and the studio-style guest unit spills out to a lush stretch of lawn. A newly planted hedge will completely screen out the neighboring properties when it grows up and above the high wall that surrounds the property.

The house was listed with Andrew Dinsky and Massoud was repped by Lisa Grayson, both of The Dinsky Team at Keller Williams Realty Encino-Sherman Oaks.