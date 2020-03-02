×

Melissa McCarthy Snags Brand New House In L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
14 View Gallery
Location:
Valley Village, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.4 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,800 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Though she owns much larger, custom-built mansion in L.A.’s celeb-heavy Toluca Lake community, tax records indicate Melissa McCarthy has nonetheless added to her San Fernando Valley property portfolio with the $2.4 million purchase of a newly constructed residence in the increasingly expensive Valley Village area. McCarthy and her husband, actor/producer Ben Falcone, must have faced some stiff competition for the property because the sale price is more than $200,000 above the just shy of $2.2 million asking price.

Located on a leafy street lined with tidily-maintained homes and painted a very dark shade of steel grey, the single-story farmhouse meets urban loft contains four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in around 2,800 square feet. Relaxed but luxurious, expertly crafted interior finishes include honey-toned wide-plank hardwood floorboards, lots of custom wall paneling and an integrated speaker system throughout the house.

A long entrance gallery, off of which open a snazzy powder room, practical mud room and spacious laundry room, leads to an open-concept living and entertaining area with a single, slender wood beam along the ridge of an ever-so-slightly vaulted ceiling. A dining bay is lined with simple wood paneling, the kitchen is arranged around a large island snack bar with two-toned wood cabinets and top-end designer appliances, and the lounge area has built-in shelving that houses integrated media equipment. A wide bank of glass doors slip into the walls for a seamless transition to the outdoors. Three guest bedrooms and two stylishly appointed bathrooms are clustered together along a hallway just off the entrance hall, while the master suite is privately sequestered at the rear of the residence where it opens through a huge glass slider to the backyard. In addition to a high and slightly vaulted ceiling the master suite includes two nicely fitted walk-in closets and a marble-sheathed bathroom complete with a freestanding tub and a glassed in steam shower.

Popular on Variety

Fenced and hedged for privacy from the neighbors, the flat-as-a-pancake backyard offers a slender loggia outside the living room for al fresco dining and lounging. There’s also a built-in barbecue, a lush stretch of sod and a heated swimming pool and spa accented with inky black tiles.

The property was listed with Dennis Chernov at Keller Williams; McCarthy and Falcone were represented in the transaction by Fred Holley of Core Real Estate Group.

McCarthy, a two-time Oscar nominee, including for the 2019 biopic “Can You Ever Forgive Me,” and Falcone, an actor and producer on the short-lived TV Land series, “Nobodies,” on which McCarthy appeared, own at least two other homes in the San Fernando Valley, both in the Toluca Lake area. In 2009 they shelled out $780,000 for a glamorously updated 1930s traditional that occasionally pops up as a furnished rental at $10,000 per month, and in 2012 they paid late entertainer and game show host Alan Thicke more than $3.5 million for estate-sized spread where they custom built an East Coast traditional set behind imposing driveway gates with a swimming pool and tennis court.

More Dirt

  • Melissa McCarthy House

    Melissa McCarthy Snags Brand New House In L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

    Though she owns much larger, custom-built mansion in L.A.’s celeb-heavy Toluca Lake community, tax records indicate Melissa McCarthy has nonetheless added to her San Fernando Valley property portfolio with the $2.4 million purchase of a newly constructed residence in the increasingly expensive Valley Village area. McCarthy and her husband, actor/producer Ben Falcone, must have faced [...]

  • Bigi Jackson House Los Angeles

    Bigi Jackson Nabs Calabasas Starter House

    It’s hard to believe, but Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson is now all grown up. Michael Jackson’s youngest child — perhaps still best-known by his childhood nickname Blanket — is a legal adult with his own YouTube channel, Film Family, posting film reviews with his brother. He’s also following in his older siblings’ real estate footsteps, [...]

  • Marc Forster Sten-Frenke

    Neutra’s Iconic Sten-Frenke House Listed by Filmmaker Marc Forster

    For a century or more, Los Angeles has been an inspiration and proving ground for maverick architects who have sought to make use of innovative materials and turn traditional residential design on its ear. Sprinkled in among the sprawling California ranch houses, stately Colonials, ornate Italianate villas and ubiquitous, blandly conceived “Mediterranean” macmansions that make [...]

  • Richard Neutra House Los Angeles

    L.A.’s World-Renowned Lovell Health House Seeks Preservation-Minded Buyer

    There are hundreds of architectural treasures scattered throughout Los Angeles, but there are only a few masterpieces, and the Lovell Health House is one of them. On the market for the first time in sixty years with an undisclosed, super-secret price tag, and designed by Richard Neutra between the years 1927 and 1929, the house [...]

  • Jerrod Blandino Jeremy Johnson House Los

    Too Faced Founders Drop $28 Million on Bel Air's Fredericks Residence

    Over the summer of 2018, married cosmetics moguls Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson sold their glam 1930s Beverly Hills home and eventually went hunting for a substantial residential upgrade. The longtime business and life partners found what they were seeking in the form of a historic, ballers-only estate in prime Bel Air. Records reveal the Orange [...]

  • Christian Yelich House

    Milwaukee Brewer Christian Yelich Scores Malibu Development Opportunity

    Though he’s never played for an L.A. team, Major League Baseball outfielder Christian Yelich, traded in 2018 on a three-year contract from the Miami Marlins to the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2020 season salary in excess of $12 million a year, has none-the-less dropped $5.5 million on a ready-to-be-developed hillside property in the ruggedly ritzy [...]

  • Mindy Kaling House

    Mindy Kaling Adds Frank Sinatra's Malibu Beach House to Property Portfolio

    The last couple of television series six-time Emmy nominated sitcom supernova Mindy Kaling has created have not fared terribly well. The 2018 NBC primetime series “Champions” was canceled after its freshman season and, though the satirical Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” won some nice awards earlier this year, including a Screen Actors Guild Award [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad