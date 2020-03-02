Melissa McCarthy Snags Brand New House In L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

Though she owns much larger, custom-built mansion in L.A.’s celeb-heavy Toluca Lake community, tax records indicate Melissa McCarthy has nonetheless added to her San Fernando Valley property portfolio with the $2.4 million purchase of a newly constructed residence in the increasingly expensive Valley Village area. McCarthy and her husband, actor/producer Ben Falcone, must have faced some stiff competition for the property because the sale price is more than $200,000 above the just shy of $2.2 million asking price.

Located on a leafy street lined with tidily-maintained homes and painted a very dark shade of steel grey, the single-story farmhouse meets urban loft contains four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in around 2,800 square feet. Relaxed but luxurious, expertly crafted interior finishes include honey-toned wide-plank hardwood floorboards, lots of custom wall paneling and an integrated speaker system throughout the house.

A long entrance gallery, off of which open a snazzy powder room, practical mud room and spacious laundry room, leads to an open-concept living and entertaining area with a single, slender wood beam along the ridge of an ever-so-slightly vaulted ceiling. A dining bay is lined with simple wood paneling, the kitchen is arranged around a large island snack bar with two-toned wood cabinets and top-end designer appliances, and the lounge area has built-in shelving that houses integrated media equipment. A wide bank of glass doors slip into the walls for a seamless transition to the outdoors. Three guest bedrooms and two stylishly appointed bathrooms are clustered together along a hallway just off the entrance hall, while the master suite is privately sequestered at the rear of the residence where it opens through a huge glass slider to the backyard. In addition to a high and slightly vaulted ceiling the master suite includes two nicely fitted walk-in closets and a marble-sheathed bathroom complete with a freestanding tub and a glassed in steam shower.

Fenced and hedged for privacy from the neighbors, the flat-as-a-pancake backyard offers a slender loggia outside the living room for al fresco dining and lounging. There’s also a built-in barbecue, a lush stretch of sod and a heated swimming pool and spa accented with inky black tiles.

The property was listed with Dennis Chernov at Keller Williams; McCarthy and Falcone were represented in the transaction by Fred Holley of Core Real Estate Group.

McCarthy, a two-time Oscar nominee, including for the 2019 biopic “Can You Ever Forgive Me,” and Falcone, an actor and producer on the short-lived TV Land series, “Nobodies,” on which McCarthy appeared, own at least two other homes in the San Fernando Valley, both in the Toluca Lake area. In 2009 they shelled out $780,000 for a glamorously updated 1930s traditional that occasionally pops up as a furnished rental at $10,000 per month, and in 2012 they paid late entertainer and game show host Alan Thicke more than $3.5 million for estate-sized spread where they custom built an East Coast traditional set behind imposing driveway gates with a swimming pool and tennis court.