Maurice LaMarche Nabs Home in Sherman Oaks

Prolific, two-time Emmy winning voiceover actor Maurice LaMarche, best known for giving voice to myriad characters in a slew of animated series that include “Futurama” “The Simpsons” and “Rick and Morty,” has plunked down a wee bit more than $2.3 million for a family-sized home in a sought-after area of L.A.’s proto-suburban Sherman Oaks community. Located behind an electric driveway gate on a gently curved and tree-shaded street lined with unassuming if hardly inexpensive homes, the two-story designer-done traditional offers five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in close to 4,300 square feet.

A slender, double-height entrance hall leads to adjoining formal living and dining rooms, the former with a soaring ceiling, stone fireplace and massive arched window, the latter wrapped in silvery patterned wallpaper and large enough to comfortably sit eight or more. Arranged around an L-shaped island snack bar, the expensively accoutered kitchen opens to a breakfast nook with cushioned banquette seating; a cozy family room has a fireplace and French doors to the yard. The main floor is rounded out by a staff or guest bedroom and a home office with a full wall of built-ins. Second-floor guest bedrooms are notably ample, and the master suite is replete with a fireplace, a slim balcony and an upgraded if slightly dated bathroom.

Outside, a raised brick dining and lounging terrace overlooks a kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa set against a dense, enormously high hedge that ensures total privacy from the neighbors.

The property was jointly listed with Bjorn Farrugia at Hilton & Hyland and Jenia Cohenrad of Pinnacle Estate Properties; LaMarche was repped by Leslie Rubin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.