Matthew Perry Downsizes Into Pacific Palisades Cottage

Though he hoisted his longtime Malibu haunt onto the market with a $15 million ask only last week, Matthew Perry has already significantly downsized his Los Angeles real estate circumstances. Records reveal he’s shelled out an even-steven $6 million for a contemporary home perched atop a hill in Westside L.A.’s perennially pricey Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Clocking in at just under 3,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, Perry’s Palisades cottage represents a far more modestly-sized abode than his former oceanfront digs. But what the “Friends” star’s new residence lacks in size, it surely makes up for in views and clean-lined design.

Originally built in 1965 as a humble midcentury ranch-style house, the metal-roofed structure recently underwent a glitzy remodel and now includes dramatic wheat-colored oak floors throughout, recessed LED lights, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Described in listing materials as “quintessential Southern Californian,” the single-story house offers an unobstructed indoor/outdoor flow, smart home technology, and a cutting-edge facial recognition security system.

An extra-wide front door pivots open to a massive great room, which includes both living and formal dining spaces, plus a breathtaking wall-to-wall pocket slider opening to the property’s grassy lawn and framing jetliner views of the Pacific.

In the kitchen, four oversized ceiling lights illuminate the chic concrete breakfast table, and the slew of fancy appliances are worthy of the finest chefs in the culinary game. One wall is completely lined with hanging pot racks for convenient food prep, but any utensils and cooking accoutrements too unsightly to display can be stashed away in the ample custom cabinets. Besides a small wine cooler, the kitchen also has a floor-to-ceiling wine rack for conspicuous display of fine vintages; as an added modern decorative touch, one wall is entirely made up of floating planters for an in-house vegetable garden.

Other nifty home amenities include two master suites, both with wall-to-wall pocket sliding doors that open to private pergolas and bathrooms with Jack-and-Jill basin sinks, soaking tubs and large steam shower. Lined with aromatic cedar panels to repel any pesky pests, the walk-in closet offers plenty of room to store shoes and a fashionista’s biggest haul of designer duds.

Although the backyard is situated atop a steep hillside, it’s desirably level and grassy. The .37-acre spread doesn’t have an in-ground pool, a bit unfortunate for a $6 million house in L.A., but it does include a wood-sided raised pool/spa that’s perched on the cliff’s edge for maximum sunset and ocean view wattage. For occasionally nippy Southern Californian nights, guests can huddle up with a cup of tea around the yard’s sizable fire pit; on clear days, the property offers long vistas down the Pacific coastline, stretching all the way to Catalina Island.