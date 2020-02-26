Mary McDonnell Lists Pacific Palisades Home

A home owned by married actors Mary McDonnell and Randle Mell in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades region is newly available at $3.4 million. The showbiz couple, she a two-time Oscar nominee for roles in “Dances With Wolves” and “Passion Fish,” purchased the late-1950’s ocean-view home a bit more than five years ago for $2.8 million. Listings held by Michael Hiatt at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty indicate the low-slung, single-story home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bedrooms in just over 2,600 square feet.

Shiny and nearly white, epoxy-finished concrete floors aesthetically balance exposed-wood ceilings in the sprawling, open-plan living and dining space that includes a minimalist fireplace surmounted by a flat-screen TV and huge banks of accordion-fold glass doors that provide panoramic coastline views and easy access to the swimming pool. With ordinary brown and beige granite countertops on Shaker-style wood cabinets, the kitchen is fully exposed to the living and dining area with ocean views over the sink. At least one of the guest bedrooms opens to the yard, as does the master suite, which offers a bathroom with a sleek double-sink vanity, a glass-enclosed shower and an egg-shaped soaking tub.

Bordered by a low, carefully clipped hedge, the backyard is unquestionably slim and compact but nonetheless accommodates a snazzy, zero-edge spa that spills into a plunge-sized swimming pool. The lounging deck has mesmerizing ocean views.

Popular on Variety

Property records indicate the McDonnell-Mells have also long owned a four-ish-acre spread with a couple of vintage waterfront cabins in New York state’s historic and spectacularly scenic Finger Lakes region, which they scooped up in two mid-1990s transactions that totaled $325,000.