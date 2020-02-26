×

Mary McDonnell Lists Pacific Palisades Home

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
13 View Gallery
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.4 million
Size:
2,635 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

A home owned by married actors Mary McDonnell and Randle Mell in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades region is newly available at $3.4 million. The showbiz couple, she a two-time Oscar nominee for roles in “Dances With Wolves” and “Passion Fish,” purchased the late-1950’s ocean-view home a bit more than five years ago for $2.8 million. Listings held by Michael Hiatt at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty indicate the low-slung, single-story home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bedrooms in just over 2,600 square feet.

Shiny and nearly white, epoxy-finished concrete floors aesthetically balance exposed-wood ceilings in the sprawling, open-plan living and dining space that includes a minimalist fireplace surmounted by a flat-screen TV and huge banks of accordion-fold glass doors that provide panoramic coastline views and easy access to the swimming pool. With ordinary brown and beige granite countertops on Shaker-style wood cabinets, the kitchen is fully exposed to the living and dining area with ocean views over the sink. At least one of the guest bedrooms opens to the yard, as does the master suite, which offers a bathroom with a sleek double-sink vanity, a glass-enclosed shower and an egg-shaped soaking tub.

Bordered by a low, carefully clipped hedge, the backyard is unquestionably slim and compact but nonetheless accommodates a snazzy, zero-edge spa that spills into a plunge-sized swimming pool. The lounging deck has mesmerizing ocean views.

Popular on Variety

Property records indicate the McDonnell-Mells have also long owned a four-ish-acre spread with a couple of vintage waterfront cabins in New York state’s historic and spectacularly scenic Finger Lakes region, which they scooped up in two mid-1990s transactions that totaled $325,000.

More Dirt

  • Mary McDonnell House Los Angeles

    Mary McDonnell Lists Pacific Palisades Home

    A home owned by married actors Mary McDonnell and Randle Mell in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades region is newly available at $3.4 million. The showbiz couple, she a two-time Oscar nominee for roles in “Dances With Wolves” and “Passion Fish,” purchased the late-1950’s ocean-view home a bit more than five years ago for $2.8 million. Listings [...]

  • Linda Tawil House Calabasas

    Morphe's Linda Tawil Pays Record $11.3 Million in the Oaks of Calabasas

    When “The Biggest Loser” executive producer David Broome sold his lavish Calabasas mansion back in summer 2017, he came out a big winner — the $8.1 million sale price was nearly $3 million more than he had paid for the property five years prior. Located in the so-called “Estates of the Oaks” enclave high in [...]

  • Chris Tawil House Malibu

    Morphe's Chris Tawil Pays $18.5 Million Cash for Jason Statham's Malibu Beach House

    Company valuations in the cosmetics industry are currently bananas, as blockbuster actor Jason Statham can attest. Last month, Statham sold his Malibu beach home for $18.5 million in an all-cash deal, nearly double the $10.6 million he paid for the property back in 2009. According to records, the buyer is Chris Tawil, the businessman who [...]

  • Rachel Hunter House

    Rachel Hunter (Finally) Sells Sunset Strip House

    After almost three years on and off both the sales and rental markets, former fashion model, actor and TV spokesperson Rachel Hunter has at long last sold her longtime Los Angeles, Calif., home. The $3.45 million sale price is a small but enviable fortune above the $2.425 million she ponied up for the property in [...]

  • Fawaz Alhokair House Bel Air

    Fawaz Alhokair Bought Bel Air's $94 Million Billionaire Estate

    There’s an odd dichotomy in California’s high-end real estate market. While other traditional luxury areas like the Bay Area and coastal Orange County have been mired in a slight sales slump over the past year, driven by multiple factors – a tumultuous stock market, political uncertainty and more — L.A.’s ultra-luxe segment has been on [...]

  • Jan DeWitt House

    Television Producer Jan DeWitt Lists Secluded Santa Barbara Retreat

    Veteran television producer Jan DeWitt has listed his rustic canyon retreat in the ruggedly affluent foothills above Santa Barbara, Calif., with an asking price of almost $1.7 million. Tax records indicate that DeWitt, who produced dozens of episodes of the late 1990s series “The Pretender” and the early Aughts series “Judging Amy” before he went [...]

  • Demian Bicihir House Los Angeles

    Demian Bichir Goes Modern in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley

    Demian Bichir is switching residential gears, having selected a new home in L.A.’s increasingly desirable (and expensive) San Fernando Valley. Records show the Mexican-American veteran thespian forked out just under $2.9 million for the residence, and the house is located a quick drive to a bevy of restaurants and shopping destinations. Bichir, who hails from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad