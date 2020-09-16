Mary Lynn Rajskub Moves From Encino Home

Having filed for divorce last year from her personal trainer husband of 10 years, veteran character actor and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub is also moving on from her midcentury bungalow in L.A’s proto-suburban Encino community. Rajskub, whose dozens of film and TV credits include “Little Miss Sunshine,” “24” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” sold her home for $1.1 million, a small amount over its $1 million asking price — and a healthy chunk more than the just over $700,000 she ponied up five-and-a-half years ago.

Tucked into an unpretentious, quietly desirable neighborhood, and originally designed by illustrious architect Martin Stern, pioneer of the Googie-style coffee shop and designer of several significant elements of the early Las Vegas skyline, the slightly more than 1,400-square-foot home has been extensively updated over the last handful of years.

Bamboo floors flow throughout the cozily proportioned open-plan great room where clerestory windows and a small skylight add tons of natural light to the living room and the dining area, which spills out to the backyard through glass sliders. The kitchen, open to the living and dining room over a butcher-block-topped island snack bar, is modest, utilitarian and up-to-date with snow-white cabinets and shimmery if average-quality stainless steel appliances. The four bedrooms and two bathrooms include a main bedroom with French doors to the yard and a renovated, skylight-topped bath. Outside, a covered patio opens out to an angular freeform swimming pool.

The property was listed with Eddie Bernard and Tina Cossak, both of Eddie Bernard Realty. Cossak also represented the buyer.

No word on where the openly bisexual mother of two will make her next home, but given that she’s previously owned homes in the Woodland Hills, Venice and Silver Lake communities, it could be just about anywhere across Los Angeles.