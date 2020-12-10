Margot Robbie Lists Showbiz Pedigreed Bungalow

Looking to thin her stateside real estate portfolio, Australian actor Margot Robbie has put a showbiz pedigreed 1950s bungalow in L.A.’s historic Hollywood Heights on the market at almost $1.2 million.

The twice Oscar nominated “I, Tonya,” “Bombshell” and “Suicide Squad” franchise star, one of the highest paid actresses in 2019 with an estimated haul of more than $23 million according to the celebrity bean counters at Forbes, purchased the property as an investment almost three years ago for $950,000 from Oscar-winning filmmaker Dustin Lance Black who had owned the property, according to tax records, since 2004 when he acquired it for $525,000.

Enveloped in trees and gussied up with cobalt window awnings, the apartment-sized home measures less than 950 square feet, according to listings held by Albert Sousa and Michael Collins, both of Coldwell Banker Realty. Since purchased by the “Once Upon a Time… in Hollyood” star, the two-bedroom and one-bath home has undergone extensive renovations. New paint was splashed up inside and out, hardwood floors were refinished and stained a rich dark brown, and the kitchen was revamped with cotton-white Shaker cabinets, gleaming stainless steel appliances and lustrous white tile applied to the backsplashes and walls. Floor-to-ceiling cabinets on the back wall hide a stacked washer and dryer.

Unsurprisingly, bedrooms are average in size and spill out through original French doors to the steeply sloped, simply planted and cleverly terraced backyard. Notched into a hillside perch well above the house, the uppermost terrace offers a relaxing tree- and foliage-framed cross-canyon view.

It’s unlikely the in-demand actor, who has more than half a dozen high profile projects in various stages of production, and her husband, English filmmaker Tom Ackerley, ever occupied the property, at least on any kind of permanent basis. Not only did it come up for rent almost immediately after it was purchased, first at $5,000 per month and than at $4,200, the young couple, married about four years ago, also own at least two other residences in two other desirable L.A. neighborhoods. In 2017 they dropped a bit more than $2.7 million on a then newly refurbished transitional contemporary home on the low-key border of the tony Hancock Park neighborhood, and in 2019 they splashed out another $5 million in an off-market deal for a gated Venice Beach compound with multiple structures.