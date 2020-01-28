Mamie Gummer’s Boho-Chic L.A. Cabin for Sale

Up and coming actor and showbiz scion Mamie Gummer, daughter of inestimable Tinseltown treasure Meryl Streep, has hoisted an organic modern cabin in the historic Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles up for sale on the open market at close to $1.5 million.

Gummer, whose recent TV credits include “True Detective” and “Gods & Heroes,” and who took home a Drama Desk Award in 2016 for a starring role in the Off-Broadway play “Ugly Lies the Bone,” paid model/actor-turned-natural cosmetics entrepreneur Josie Maran not quite $1.4 million for the charmingly funky, treehouse-like retreat about 2½ years ago. Listed with Bryony Atkinson at MaisonRe, the fully updated 1940’s residence sits high and private above the street behind a secured entrance gate with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in about 1,700 square feet.

The stylishly appointed boho-chic cabin features exposed-wood support beams and terra cotta-style ceramic floor tiles throughout the open-plan living and dining rooms, the former with a wood stove and the latter with casement windows that extend all the way to the ceiling. The kitchen mixes modern-day amenities with a classic farmhouse style that includes a perfectly preserved vintage range and copper countertops on cabinetry handcrafted of reclaimed wood. There are two bedrooms and two thoroughly updated bathrooms on the main floor, while a spacious, second-floor loft space — a potential third bedroom — is flooded with natural light though several large skylights in the vaulted ceiling.

Interior spaces flow easily out to a huge wrap-around deck with an outdoor kitchen and grilling area. Copious built-in bench seating borders a stone fire pit, and a built-in dining banquette is cleverly shaded by a tree growing right up through the middle of a built-in table.