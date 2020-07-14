Lyle Waggoner’s Oxnard Beach House Lands Buyer

Over the spring of 2016, late actor and sculptor Lyle Waggoner, still best known for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show”(1967-1974) and lesser known as a Playgirl magazine semi-nude centerfold, shelled out $3.95 million for a beachfront contemporary along sleepy Mandalay Beach in Oxnard, Calif. That property, listed with Gary Cuoco at RE/MAX Gold Coast, is already in escrow less than two months after it was set out for sale at $4.4 million by Waggoner’s estate.

Brand new when purchased by the actor, who died in March at age 84, the more than 4,600-square-foot beach house stands three stories tall and is serviced by a private elevator. There’s certainly plenty of room for friends and family with five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a six-car garage with additional parking in the driveway.

There are several lounges throughout the house, one with a wet bar, another with a stone-faced minimalist fireplace and, finally, a combination living and dining room with a second fireplace, clad in smooth wood paneling. A full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows opens the living/dining room to a terrace with direct access to the beach and serene sunset views over the ocean to the Channel Islands. Arranged around a large island snack bar, the clean-lined kitchen is at the heart of the main floor and offers all the modern culinary equipment an amateur or professional chef might require.

Upstairs bedrooms include a master bedroom that offers a room-wide row of windows that frame a cinematic ocean view, a fireplace and a crisply tailored spa-style bathroom sheathed in pale beige marble with a deep soaking tub and an over-size shower.

In addition to his acting career, the entrepreneurial actor founded Star Waggons in 1979, a family-run company that leases location trailers to the entertainment industry. He maintained a sprawling portfolio with homes in Westlake Village, Calif., Jackson Hole, Wyo., and Manzanillo, Mexico.