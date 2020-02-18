×

Luka Jones' Los Feliz City-View Perch for Sale

Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.15 million
Size:
1,374 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Actor Luka Jones, known for his quirky roles in film and on television, is looking to shed his hillside home in Los AngelesLos Feliz area for not quite $1.15 million. Jones, who starred in the positively critiqued but short-lived sci-fi comedy “People of Earth” and currently portrays a sweet if slovenly and messy-bearded boyfriend to Aidy Bryant’s ballsy lead character on the Hulu series “Shrill,” purchased the mid-century residence more than a dozen years ago for exactly $800,000. Listed with Tracy Do and Ronda Doyal of the Tracy Do Team at Compass, the house has two bedrooms and two fully updated bathrooms.

From the street, all that’s visible of the house is a two-car garage and secured entry gate alongside a concrete wall and carefully clipped hedgerow. A stone-paved stairway descends into a privately sunken courtyard terrace where the front door opens to a pint-sized foyer and light-filled living room with lustrously refinished, matchstick-hardwood floors. A room-wide bank of floor-to-ceiling windows slides opens to a slender covered deck with panoramic views that sweep over the city toward the distant Century City skyline. Open to the living room, the light and bright, but not-especially high-end, kitchen has a small eating area, average-quality appliances and slim, butcher-block countertops on cost-effective jet-black cabinets purchased from a well-known mass retailer.

Beyond the kitchen there’s a cozy den with a decorative fireplace. Downstairs there are two good-sized bedrooms with extra-wide windows that provide cinematic views over the city.

