‘Lucifer’s’ Rachel Harris Lists Secluded Home in Studio City

There’s a long-held (and not entirely accurate) real estate adage that the primary reasons people choose sell their home in a sagging economy and/or downward trending property market are the three D’s: death, divorce and debt. In the case of a secluded home in the foothills above L.A.’s Studio City community, it appears to be divorce: “Lucifer” star Rachel Harris and accomplished professional violinist Christian Hebel split up last year after about four of years of marriage, so it’s not such a surprise they’ve put their marital home up for sale at just under $2.3 million. The erstwhile couple, who eloped in 2015 in a small New York City ceremony attended by a few famous pals like Kelly Ripa and Neil Patrick Harris, aren’t seeking much profit on the property they scooped up just over two years ago for not quite $2.2 million.

Invisible from the street up a semi-private drive shared with a handful of other homes, and further sequestered behind a tall hedgerow, the enviably private single-level 1940s ranch-style residence sits on more than a third of an acre with four and potentially more bedrooms and four bathrooms in just under 3,000 square feet. Little changed since purchased two years ago but for minor cosmetic tweaks, the house centers around an airy, light-filled open-plan great room with wide-plank wood floors, a fireplace and skylight topped cathedral ceiling. A bar with under-counter beverage fridges separates the living and dining areas, while the up-to-date adjoining kitchen evokes a slight retro vibe with a small dining banquette built in to a bay window, classic white subway tile backsplashes and a quilted stainless steel panel behind the stove. Just off the living room, a cozy library/den includes a stone-faced corner fireplace, bookshelves that soar to the vaulted ceiling and four huge, nearly floor-to-ceiling 12-pane sash windows.

Related Stories

Bedrooms are efficiently clustered together off a long hallway and include three guest bedrooms, one of them en suite, plus a nicely private and comfortably spacious master bedroom that offers a large walk-in closet, spa-style bathroom and French doors to the backyard. On the opposite side of the house, nipped discretely behind the kitchen, there’s a mudroom entrance, a compact bathroom and a generous bonus room used as a music studio but easily converted to another bedroom.

The flat, grassy front yard is hedged for privacy and large enough to install a swimming pool, if wanted, while the living and dining room spills out to a covered, stone-paved patio with an asymmetrical antique brick fireplace. Nudged tightly up against a forested hillside, the meandering, courtyard-like backyard includes a built-in grill and rock stone-lined pond fed by a rock waterfall.

The property is listed with Tregg Rustad and Peter Maurice of Rodeo Realty.

Tax records indicate Harris has owned another home in Los Angeles, a two-bedroom place on a quiet, narrow and little-known cul-de-sac in the Los Feliz area, since 2004 when it was acquired for $600,000. And, in 2014, the Harris-Hebels shelled out a tad more than $1.7 million for a beautifully restored and comprehensively updated three-unit row house that dates to the late 1800s along a particularly pretty, tree-lined street in New York City’s historic central Harlem neighborhood.