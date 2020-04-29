Lou Ferrigno Changes Up Property Portfolio

Muscle-bound actor and fitness consultant Lou Ferrigno, the original, titular star of the seminal 1970s and ’80s TV series “The Incredible Hulk,” has significantly shifted his California property portfolio over the last several months.

Last year, he shelled out $2.9 million for a luxuriously appointed ocean-view villa on more than 5.5 acres in the rolling hills above the little-heralded Central Coast town of Arroyo Grande. The gated estate includes a 7,000-square-foot mansion, a heated swimming pool surrounded by checkerboard terracing and an 8,000-square-foot solar-powered shop building. And last month he sold his longtime home in the same community for exactly $1 million. Purchased almost 18 years ago for about $730,000, the 3.5-acre spread includes a 2,700-square-foot residence with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a 1,200-square-foot building with another bath.

In Los Angeles, the former Mr. Universe and his wife and manager, Carla Ferrigno, one of the many women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, long owned a 1920s cottage quaintly surrounded by a white picket fence in Santa Monica’s coveted Gillette Regent’s Square neighborhood. Purchased in 1980 for about $550,000, the property, which could use some gussying up, was sold in April for $3.25 million to a buyer who almost immediately made it available as a rental at $12,000 per month. Described in marketing materials as “English Revival” in style, with quarter-sawn oak floorboards and other period details, the roughly 3,500-square-foot bungalow contains five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A detached garage of some 1,000 square feet was, not surprisingly, converted to a multi-room gym.

The Santa Monica property was listed with Simon Salloom at Douglas Elliman, and the buyers were repped by Dev Tailor at Westside Estate Agency. The buyers of the Ferrignos’ former home in Arroyo Grande were represented by Lindsay Harn at Richardson Properties, while Jeffrey Landon at Cal Coastal Properties repped the Ferrignos in that sale as well as the purchase of their new home in Arroyo Grande, which was listed with Shane DeBerti at Miramar International.