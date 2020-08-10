Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Downsize to $9.5 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Though their upcoming prison terms still loom large, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are already preparing for life on the other side — via an all-new house in Hidden Hills, Calif., the guard-gated city widely known for its many celebrity residents. The “Full House” star and her fashion designer husband have paid $9.5 million for their residential fresh start, which is privately tucked away at the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the exclusive Ashley Ridge section of town.

Completed last year and never occupied, the nearly 12,000 sq. ft. mansion is described as a “contemporary farmhouse masterpiece” and a “fresh take on luxury country living” in listing materials, and includes six bedrooms plus a total of nine bathrooms. Aunt Becky got a deal on the place, it would appear — the 1.57-acre estate was originally listed last summer with an $11.75 million ask, later chopped down to $10.55 million.

Behind equestrian-oriented Hidden Hills’ ubiquitous white picket fences, a short pathway leads to the house itself, which is done up in a trendy two-tone blend of white paint and varnished wood siding. Inside, guests will be impressed by the colossal foyer, which features soaring ceilings and clerestory windows that bathe the interiors in light.

The decor theme of warm tones — reinforced by creamy white walls and maple floors — continues throughout the home’s open-plan living spaces. The great room offers a chunky marble fireplace and a unique ceiling with parallel rows of skylights, while the dining room lies directly across from a temperature-controlled wine closet and can easily seat a dozen merrymakers.

As expected, the chef’s kitchen is undeniably lavish, sporting custom white cabinetry, marble countertops, and a bevy of high-end appliances. Wide banks of glass sliders blur the line between indoor/outdoor living and spill out to a massive covered dining loggia with views across the rolling hills of Calabasas and the San Fernando Valley. Further out back, there’s also a grassy lawn and swimming pool surrounded by a wide patio.

Other luxe spaces include a home gym with plenty of space for a row machine or two, a movie theater, and an office that could potentially double as a film studio for the couple’s YouTube-famous younger daughter, beauty guru Olivia Jade.

Fancy as the Loughlin-Giannulli clan’s new house may be, it’s actually a significant downgrade from their previous residence, a glamorous compound directly fronting L.A.’s posh Bel Air Country Club. That property, extensively renovated a few years ago, was sold off last month for $18.75 million to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen — a nearly 50% discount off the original $35 million list.

Some of the family’s new Hidden Hills neighbors include close friend John Stamos, who moved to the enclave just last year. Also in the same community are several members of the Kardashian clan, Drake, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, and YouTube supernova Jeffree Star, whose colossal megamansion lies almost directly across from the comparatively puny Loughlin-Giannulli digs.

Tomer and Isidora Fridman of Compass held the listing; Arvin Haddad of The Agency repped Loughlin and Giannulli.