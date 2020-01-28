×
Lauren London Buys in Sherman Oaks

lauren-london-house
Seller:
Matt Cedeño & Erica Franco
Location:
Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.7 million
Size:
2,628 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Though she’s mostly kept a low profile since the March 2019 death of her longtime partner, Grammy-winning rapper-activist Nipsey Hussle, film and television actor Lauren London recently inked a $1.7 million off-market deal for a fresh residential start in the form of a charming L.A. cottage. The updated Spanish-style structure, originally built in 1949, is tucked away behind walls and gates in the leafy and increasingly desirable San Fernando Valley community of Sherman Oaks.

Though the house has a deceptively modest front façade, it’s actually quite spacious, spanning a roomy 2,600 square feet with four bedrooms. There’s a wee grassy front lawn, a covered porch, a backyard BBQ center with bar-style seating, and a sparkling pool with an inset spa and Baja shelf for sunbathing. The mostly hardscaped yard is low-maintenance and drought-resistant, with the front lawn permanently shaded by a massive redwood tree.

Inside, the French-style double front doors open directly into a fireplace-equipped living room that connects both to an office/study, a formal dining area and a family room, the latter of which also sports a fireplace. The open-concept floorplan also features a new eat-in kitchen with luxury stainless appliances and a whitewashed brick backsplash. Neutral decor and wide-plank hardwood floors flow throughout the home, all custom-installed by the previous owners, “Days of Our Lives” and “Devious Maids” actor Matt Cedeño and his longtime wife Erica Franco.

The unconventionally shaped abode — it’s quite long and narrow, and only the rear half has a second-level — continues on into a cozy step-down media room/lounge tucked beneath the staircase. Up above is the master suite, which includes a private balcony, a walk-in closet with custom built-ins and a black-and-white bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub and rainfall showerhead. Three more guest/family bedrooms and a two-car attached garage complete the residential offering.

London, a 35-year-old L.A. native, first got start as a prolific music video vixen before transitioning to more serious acting roles. She had parts on “Entourage,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “ATL,” “The Game” and “90210,” and also attracted public attention for her longterm relationship with Lil Wayne. More recently, she collaborated with Puma to debut a new clothing collection, Hussle & Motivate, in memory of Hussle.

