Krysten Ritter Lists Hank Azaria’s Former Hollywood Hills Hideaway

Having recently acquired a larger, more family-sized home in a more suburban part of Los Angeles, television and movie actor Krysten Ritter has put her celeb-pedigreed starter house deep in the boho-chic heart of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills up for sale at just under $1.3 million. The “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” star, who recently completed a three-season run as the titular character on the Netflix superhero neo-noir crime drama “Jessica Jones,” hopes to just about double her money on the stylishly turned out 1960s hillside residence she scooped up for $655,000 in what appears to have been an off-market deal about seven years ago from “The Simpsons” star Hank Azaria.

Listings held by Peter Lorimer at PLG Estates show the modestly sized two-bedroom and two bathroom home measures in at slightly less than 1,500 square feet with sweeping canyon and city views. It’s a couple of flights of exterior steps up from the street to a slender and inviting faux-grassed courtyard notched into the steep hillside. A tomato red door opens efficiently, if a tad inelegantly directly into the living room where there are refinished oak floorboards and exposed beams on the slightly pitched ceiling. A white-washed brick fireplace anchors one side of the airy, sun-bathed space and glass sliders lead out to a pill-shaped swimming pool that hovers dramatically and privately over the street with relaxing cross-canyon views.

Just off the living room there’s an up-to-date and nearly all-white apartment-sized galley kitchen, and a roomy separate dining room spills out through glass sliders to the entry courtyard. The bedrooms, both with wood-beamed raised ceilings and serene views through high corner windows, are sequestered down a wood-floored hallway along with two deluxely renovated bathrooms and an enviably spacious laundry room.

The dedicated animal rights activist and avid knitter, along with her longtime partner, indie musician Adam Granduciel, have decamped the Hollywood Hills for one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley community of Studio City where earlier this year they dropped about $3.1 million on a brand-new 4,000-square-foot home with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.