×

Kristin Davis Sheds Brentwood Mini-Compound

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
KristinDavis_BW_FI
22 View Gallery
Location:
Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.45 million
Size:
total of 4,043 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms

Having substantially upsized her living situation a couple of years ago — a bit more on that in a minute — “Sex and the City” alum Kristin Davis has sold her longtime home in L.A.’s low-key but high-cost Mandeville Canyon area for not quite $2.5 million. Davis, who more recently co-starred in the exceedingly short-lived CBS ensemble sitcom “Bad Teacher,” didn’t get anywhere close to the $3.3 million she first asked for the nearly half-acre canyon-side compound when it popped up for sale almost a year ago, but she nonetheless multiplied several times over the nearly $700,000 she paid for the two-residence spread in the late 1990s. Discreetly sited at the end of a little-known cul-de-sac and separated by a sun-dappled and foliage-surrounded stretch of lawn, the two 2-story residences together contain four bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms in a bit more than 4,000 casually luxurious square feet, according to marketing materials.

In addition to a couple of bedrooms and several bathrooms, one of the residences offers an open-plan living and dining room with wood-burning stove and a completely up-to-date high-end kitchen. Glass sliders extend the living space out to a wraparound deck with open views, and a cozy den with beamed and vaulted ceiling opens to a secluded garden. In the other residence, a lofty, combination living/dining room spills out to a slim deck with over-the-treetops mountain and canyon views. The open-concept kitchen is expensively fitted with custom wood cabinetry and high-end cooking equipment; a state-of-the-art screening room seats eight in deep-cushioned recliners with built-in drink holders. Shoji screens divide the bedroom from a yoga studio or dressing room in a master suite that additionally offers a modern bathroom and a decadently wood-paneled walk-in closet.

The property was listed with Mimi McCormick and Maureen McCormick of Compass; the buyer was represented by Steven Rand at RE/MAX One.

About two years ago, Davis shelled out almost $5.3 million for an updated, 1980s Post-Modern villa in the Brentwood area that’s hidden behind imposing security gates with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in more than 6,500 square feet.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Eric Swalwell House Washington D.C.

    Eric Swalwell Elects to Buy D.C. Duplex

    It looks like California’s 15th district Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell plans to stay awhile in Washington, D.C., where tax records show he plunked down just over $1.2 million for a freshly rehabbed home about a mile north of the United States Capitol in the historic neighborhood of Eckington. Built in the 1920s but extensively reimagined [...]

  • Kristin Davis House Los Angeles

    Kristin Davis Sheds Brentwood Mini-Compound

    Having substantially upsized her living situation a couple of years ago — a bit more on that in a minute — “Sex and the City” alum Kristin Davis has sold her longtime home in L.A.’s low-key but high-cost Mandeville Canyon area for not quite $2.5 million. Davis, who more recently co-starred in the exceedingly short-lived [...]

  • Marc Jacobs House

    Fashion Dynamo Marc Jacobs Sells Stylish Manhattan Townhouse

    One of fashion’s most compelling and enduring designers, Marc Jacobs, has sold his casually glamorous townhouse at the Superior Ink complex in New York City’s West Village for $10.5 million. The abnormally talented and famously flamboyant former creative director of Louis Vuitton, who now oversees his own, eponymous label, first listed the handsome residence with [...]

  • Natasha Gregson Wagner House Los Angeles

    Natasha Gregson Wagner Snags Landmarked Midcentury Modern

    Hollywood scion Natasha Gregson Wagner has been in the public eye her entire life. That’s a natural byproduct when one is the elder daughter of beloved, iconic Tinseltown star Natalie Wood, who mysteriously perished off the coast of Catalina Island in 1981 — a case that’s still unresolved. Now in her late 40s, Wagner has [...]

  • Airbnb Vacation Rentals Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Airbnbs, Resort Motels Alike

    “I was booked solid until the end of July. Suddenly, everyone cancelled.” Jennifer, a frequent Airbnb host in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, NY tells a now-familiar story. As a professor at New York University, she planned to use her additional income to fund a summer trip to Sweden. For many other hosts, the consequences of the [...]

  • Jeff Bhasker House Los Angeles

    Jeff Bhasker Buys Groovy Los Feliz Midcentury Modern

    Over the years, unmolested and original midcentury modern homes have become increasingly scarce, even in the midcentury mecca that is Los Angeles. So when a 1958 gem in prime Los Feliz became available last year, for the very first time ever, potential buyers flocked to the residential time capsule. The unassuming house quickly sold for [...]

  • Julia Roberts House Malibu

    Julia Roberts Sells Malibu House to the Billionaire Next Door

    Although the property was never available on the open market, Julia Roberts and longtime husband Danny Moder have sold one of their “spare” Malibu homes in a quiet $8 million deal, representing a modest increase over the $7.45 million they paid for the 1.2-acre estate four years ago, back in January 2016. The landlocked house, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad