Kristin Davis Sheds Brentwood Mini-Compound

Having substantially upsized her living situation a couple of years ago — a bit more on that in a minute — “Sex and the City” alum Kristin Davis has sold her longtime home in L.A.’s low-key but high-cost Mandeville Canyon area for not quite $2.5 million. Davis, who more recently co-starred in the exceedingly short-lived CBS ensemble sitcom “Bad Teacher,” didn’t get anywhere close to the $3.3 million she first asked for the nearly half-acre canyon-side compound when it popped up for sale almost a year ago, but she nonetheless multiplied several times over the nearly $700,000 she paid for the two-residence spread in the late 1990s. Discreetly sited at the end of a little-known cul-de-sac and separated by a sun-dappled and foliage-surrounded stretch of lawn, the two 2-story residences together contain four bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms in a bit more than 4,000 casually luxurious square feet, according to marketing materials.

In addition to a couple of bedrooms and several bathrooms, one of the residences offers an open-plan living and dining room with wood-burning stove and a completely up-to-date high-end kitchen. Glass sliders extend the living space out to a wraparound deck with open views, and a cozy den with beamed and vaulted ceiling opens to a secluded garden. In the other residence, a lofty, combination living/dining room spills out to a slim deck with over-the-treetops mountain and canyon views. The open-concept kitchen is expensively fitted with custom wood cabinetry and high-end cooking equipment; a state-of-the-art screening room seats eight in deep-cushioned recliners with built-in drink holders. Shoji screens divide the bedroom from a yoga studio or dressing room in a master suite that additionally offers a modern bathroom and a decadently wood-paneled walk-in closet.

The property was listed with Mimi McCormick and Maureen McCormick of Compass; the buyer was represented by Steven Rand at RE/MAX One.

About two years ago, Davis shelled out almost $5.3 million for an updated, 1980s Post-Modern villa in the Brentwood area that’s hidden behind imposing security gates with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in more than 6,500 square feet.