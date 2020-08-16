Kevin McKidd Seeks Tenant for Sherman Oaks Home

A charming contemporary-inspired traditional-style home owned by “Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd, a kind-of-Colonial-meets-Cape-Cod mashup, has come available for rent at $15,000 a month. The Scottish actor shelled out a little more than $2.9 million for the family-sized residence a little more than two years ago, but it’s not clear that he ever lived in the house himself. The listing is held by Kennon Earl of Compass.

Almost new, the gray-shingled, two-story home has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms within 4,800 square feet. There are towering 10-foot ceilings and lightly stained white oak floorboards throughout. The house has a rather traditional floor plan, with a wide center-hall entryway and stair gallery that run alongside adjoining formal living room and dining rooms. A sparkling crystal drum chandelier hangs from the center of the living room, while the dining rooms sports a much more elaborate showstopper.

At the end of the house’s central hallway lies the kitchen and family room. Anchored by a large, marble center island, the eat-in kitchen has an array of sparkling late-model appliances and crisp white cabinetry. While most of the home is rather restrained in its color palette, the family room bursts with bold blue and green accents. The brightly-lit room features built-in shelving and a fireplace, both of which are set against a wall emblazoned with some fun and funky-looking, patterned blue wallpaper. The walls that flank the fireplace are painted a light sea green that complements the dark azure French doors that open up to a roomy loggia that facilitates easy-breezy al fresco dining and entertaining.

The second story of the residence includes a master suite complete with yet another fireplace, plus two walk-in closets and a sizable bathroom outfitted with a soaking tub and a steam shower. French doors in the bedroom lead to a generous terrace that looks out over the property’s lush backyard, which is framed by extra tall and bushy privacy hedges. To keep kids and pets from falling into the swimming pool or spa, the yard is divided by a white picket fence laced with a beautifully riotous flowering bush.

McKidd is concurrently seeking a buyer for his primary home, a secluded Studio City spread currently on the market for a little less than $5 million. The primetime “doctor” also owns a semi-remote mountain getaway in Topanga, Calif., which he and his wife Arielle Goldrath bought for $2.55 million in 2017.