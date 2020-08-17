Katheryn Winnick Sails Out of Marina Del Rey Home

Even though she only bought it just over two years ago for $2.5 million, Canadian actress (and badass third-degree Taekwondo black belt) Katheryn Winnick now has one of her two residences in L.A.’s upscale and beachy Marina Del Rey neighborhood up for sale at $3.3 million. On a quiet, unassuming street about 1.5 miles from forever funky Venice Beach, and described in listings held by Coldwell Banker Realty’s Valerie Fitzgerald as a totally remodeled turn-key Mediterranean “oozing with charm,” the three-bedroom and three-bathroom abode is also available to rent at not quite $15,000 per month.

Since 2013, and through its sixth and final season last year, the “Bones” alum, who also appeared in the 2012 Charlie Sheen flop “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III,” portrayed Lagertha (Queen of Kattegat) on History Channel’s acclaimed historical drama “Vikings.” Also last year, she appeared as a main character in the freshman season of the Netflix supernatural series “Wu Assassins,” and she will make the not-always-easy leap to leading lady in the upcoming feature films “Wander,” with Heather Graham and Tommy Lee Jones, and “The Marksman,” opposite Liam Neeson.

Partly obscured by trees and shrubs, secured behind gates and, at not even 2,300 square feet, fairly modest in scale, the single-story home features textured high-gloss wood floors, unusually high ceilings accented by chunky dark-stained wood beams and an easy flow to outdoor living and entertaining spaces. Just inside the arched carved wood front door, an ample dining room with vaulted ceiling is cozied up with a tile-accented fireplace. French doors open the room to an artificially turfed and fully hedged courtyard patio. Beyond the dining room, through a wide, arched doorway, a gleaming chef’s kitchen includes premium-grade commercial-style stainless steel appliances and lightly veined white marble countertops on Shaker-style cabinets graphically rendered in both black and white. Completely open to the kitchen, the airy, light-filled living room features a wide bank of French doors to the backyard. There are two average-sized guest bedrooms, one with a private bath and the other with French doors to the backyard, while the main bedroom offers a 15-foot-high wood-beamed ceiling, a fitted walk-in closet and a luxury bath with two pedestal sinks placed at either end of a bespoke dresser for storing toiletries and towels.

The not-particularly-large but enviably private backyard manages to comfortably accommodate a travertine-paved dining terrace alongside a simple rectangular swimming pool set against a backdrop of tropical plantings. A shaded ramada surrounded by lush plants and hung with an assortment of Moroccan lanterns completes the resort-like scene.

Winnick’s other Marina Del Rey residence is a live-work loft-style condo in a snazzy full-service building that she acquired in 2011 for $600,000, according to tax records. The contemporary one-bedroom and two-bath spread, which sprawls across about 1,200 square feet, has come up for rent several times over the last five or six years, most recently earlier this year at close to $6000 per month.