Kaley Cuoco Takes Big Loss on Sale of Tarzana Mansion

After nearly a year on the market with a steady series of declining prices, sitcom superstar and budding television producer Kaley Cuoco has sold her celeb-pedigreed mansion in L.A.’s ultra-suburban community of Tarzana for $3.95 million. The sale price is not only a staggering amount below the overly optimistic original price tag of $6.9 million, unfortunately for Cuoco’s pocketbook, it rings up at just over $1.5 million under the not quite $5.5 million she paid reality TV maven Khloé Kardashian for the gated spread in early 2014. Coincidentally, the sale price is also the exact amount Kardashian and her now ex-husband, pro basketballer Lamar Odam, paid for the property in late 2009.

Tucked into a separately gated enclave of eight mansions that’s part the guard-gated Mulholland Park development, and set behind massive wrought iron gates at the head of a parking lot sized motor court and circular drive, the nearly 8,000-square-foot Mediterranean behemoth is eclectically decorated with an expensive bevy of eye-catching light fixtures and an exotic array of intricately patterned black-and-white wallpaper applied not only to walls but also, in many rooms, to the ceiling. There are a half dozen bedrooms and a total of six full and three half bathrooms throughout the idiosyncratically glamorous manse.

A double-height rotunda entrance with curved staircase, and ample, decadently dressed formal living and dining rooms, the latter with a full-service wet bar, are complemented by chef-accommodating gourmet kitchen that opens to a circular breakfast nook as well as a family room complete with fireplace and another wet bar. There’s also a plush screening room and an over-sized laundry room complete with wall-mounted flat-screen television. Guest bedrooms are lavish yet comfortably appointed — one has a regal mix of gold and silver wallpaper — and the master suite offers a fireplace, French doors to private view terrace and three extensively customized walk-in closets, including one devoted exclusively to shoes. Hemmed in by verdant, sky-high hedging, the designed-for-entertaining backyard offers extensive terracing and deep green lawns, a shaded dining ramada alongside an outdoor kitchen with bar seating, a sunken fire pit and, of course, a swimming pool and spa.

The property was listed with Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks and the buyer was repped by Barry Dantagnan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Earlier this year, Cuoco, one of the highest paid actors on television who hauled in $1 million per episode by the time “The Big Bang Theory” wrapped last year, and her equestrian husband Karl Cook, who have a self-described “very unconventional marriage” and, as of earlier this year, did not officially live together after nearly two years of marriage, ponied up $11.75 million for a newly built mansion on about 1.5 acres in the star-studded Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s far western suburbs. Cuoco also owns a forty-acre horse ranch in the bucolic Hidden Valley area near Ventura County’s Thousand Oaks community that was acquired in 2017 for close to $5 million, a condo in nearby Studio City and a small house in North Hollywood, while Cook’s holdings include the sprawling Pomponio Farms horse ranch in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Since “The Big Bang Theory” ended after twelve exceedingly popular seasons, Cuoco signed a multiyear overall deal with Warner Bros., voiced the titular character in the animated series “Harley Quinn,” which she also executive produced, and created, executive produced and will star in the upcoming HBO Max thriller series “The Flight Attendant”. Like most television programs, production on “The Flight Attendant” was shut down in mid March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.