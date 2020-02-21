×

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Buy $12 Million Hidden Hills Estate

CREDIT: URstudio/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Hidden Hills, Calif.
$11.75 million
All-new mansion on a 1.5-acre lot

Although they’ve been married for nearly two years, “The Big Bang Theory” alum Kaley Cuoco and billionaire heir Karl Cook still do not live together. (“We have an unconventional marriage,” Cuoco’s previously noted.) But that unusual setup looks like it has changed, or soon will, because the pair have jointly purchased their very first family home, a brand-new estate in the guard-gated celebrity retreat of Hidden Hills, Calif.

Records clearly show that Cuoco and Cook have a 50/50 stake in the house, which sold for a hefty $11.75 million. Unfortunately, since the deal went down off-market and the property was never publicly listed for sale, pictures and exact specifications of their new abode are essentially nonexistent.

It is known, however, that the new estate was built on speculation by veteran local developer Peter Baer of Strategic Acquisitions. Baer bought the 1.5-acre corner lot property in 2016 for about $2.7 million from NBA star Tyson Chandler, tore down the existing home, and replaced it with a sprawling mansion built in the trendy modern farmhouse style. An old-timey white picket fence surrounds the property, imbuing it with a semi-rural feel that’s utterly nonexistent back in Hollywood.

Presumably the estate also has some sort of horsey facilities — stables or a riding rink, perhaps — given that both Cuoco and Cook are noted equestrians. Many of the nearby homeowners keep horses, and there are numerous trails in the community devoted to fun, outdoorsy pursuits like riding and hiking.

Cuoco remains best-known for her award-winning role as Penny on “The Big Bang Theory,” which lasted for all of the sitcom’s 12 seasons — by the time the show wrapped, she was hauling in a cool $1 million per episode. As for Cook, he’s the younger son of tech entrepreneur Scott Cook, the co-founder of Intuit. (The elder Cook makes do with a net worth of $3.7 billion, according to Forbes.)

Some of Cuoco and Cook’s nearest new neighbors include financial heavy hitters like YouTube supernova Jeffree Star, Powerball lottery winner Ronald Willis and NBA superstar Paul George. Other notable folks elsewhere in Hidden Hills include Kris and Kylie Jenner, Drake, The Weeknd, DeMar DeRozan, John Stamos, Jessica Simpson, Alex Van Halen and Howie Mandel.

Cuoco still maintains a boatload of other residences that include a small house in North Hollywood, a condo in Studio City, and a big ol’ mansion out in Tarzana that she bought from Khloe Kardashian in 2014 and just can’t seem to sell, even after recently offered it at a stomach-churning $600,000 loss. Cuoco also holds the deed to a 40-acre horse ranch out in the peaceful Ventura County community of Hidden Valley.

As for Cook, he owns the massive Pomponio Ranch down in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., where he keeps two dwarf ponies, a pack of easygoing dogs and 30+ horses. The couple recently treated the public to a video tour of the premises, giving folks a goofy, offbeat peek of their stables, tack room and the property’s surrounding pastures.

