Josh Hartnett Sells Prohibition-Era Compound to Filmmaker Lucy Bidwell

Once a card-carrying member of Tinseltown’s A-list, Josh Hartnett (“Lucky Number Slevin,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down”) has largely evaded the spotlight over the last decade, though he still works steadily. Among other projects, the 42-year-old has a starring role in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming drama “Cash Truck,” due for release in 2021.

Since at least 2016, Hartnett and longtime partner Tamsin Egerton have split their time between Los Angeles and London. But that could be changing, as the couple have just sold their gorgeous estate in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood. The all-cash, off-market $4.43 million deal was inked last month, and the new owner is an entity easily liked to Portland, Oregon native Lucy Bidwell, an heiress-turned-indie film producer in her 20s.

Built in the 1920s and steeped in Hollywood lore, the fortified property sits behind towering walls, with the house itself almost totally invisible from the street. The compound is comprised of a mansard-roofed main house offering three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a detached two-car garage, plus a detached guesthouse with another bedroom and full bath. Best of all, there’s also a hidden pub tucked into the rear of the property, perfect for thirsty booze hounds.

An elaborate children’s playset graces the tree-shaded front lawn, which is separated from the house by a raised brick porch. The candy-apple-red front door opens into a proper foyer, outfitted with hardwood floors and a mostly burnt orange wallpaper, and connects to the living and family rooms, the former equipped with a fireplace. The renovated kitchen has stainless appliances, a built-in windowseat, and a vintage stove that probably cost more than a new C-Class Mercedes. An upstairs master suite includes a bathroom with steam shower and soaking tub.

The Silent Lady, as the at-home speakeasy is known, has an old-timey sign that bears its name hanging out front. Interior features include a fireplace, built-in wall seating and a wooden bar. Outdoors, there’s a koi pond and BBQ center, though the property notably lacks a backyard pool and spa.

Unfortunately for Hartnett, he won’t be walking with any profit on this deal. Records show he purchased the Los Feliz home about four years ago for $4.65 million, so the more recent transaction represents a $220,000 loss — all before taxes, hefty realtor fees, and other associated closing costs.

Bidwell, 29, is the only surviving child of William “Tiger” Warren, founder of the beloved but now-defunct Macheezmo Mouse fast-food chain that operated out of Portland. In 1999, Warren and Bidwell’s three older brothers were killed in a float plane crash.

Bidwell is also the stepdaughter of stockbroker Jerry Bidwell, one of Portland’s wealthiest businessmen. Back in 2005, he and Bidwell’s mother Genevieve paid $22.5 million for a truly epic estate in the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara, Calif. The 18-acre, ocean-view ranch sports a red brick main mansion, a tennis court, several guest/staff cottages, plus horse stables and a full-size equestrian riding ring. Acres of emerald green lawns spill over the blufftop that surrounds the compound, contrasting beautifully with the blue Pacific Ocean.

For what it’s worth, property records show the Hartnett estate is not Bidwell’s first entanglement with celebrity-owned real estate. Back in 2018, she paid $1.6 million for a loft in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District that was sold by “Brown Bunny” filmmaker Vincent Gallo, a property she still owns.