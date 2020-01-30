×
Jokester Chris D’Elia Lists East Coast Traditional in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon

Location:
Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.868 million
Size:
3,825 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Having significantly upgraded in late 2018 to a multi-million dollar home in an exclusive, guard-gated L.A. enclave — a bit more on the at in a minute, standup comedian Chris D’Elia is no doubt increasingly eager to sell an East Coast-style traditional residence in the fabled Laurel Canyon area that’s recently returned to the open market with an asking price of $2.868 million. The podcast hosting jokester, who has co-starred in several primetime sitcoms, including “Whitney” and “Undateable,” acquired the hillside home about 3.5 years ago for $2.625 million.

Avid celebrity property gossip column readers may recall this is not, by far, the first time the Hollywood scion — his father is eight-time Emmy nominated director/producer Bill D’Elia — has tried to sell the property, which first popped up for sale almost 1.5 years ago at $2.785 million. The price fluctuated upward to $2.885 million before it fell in the early spring of 2019 to $2.729 million. And, according to Zillow, the comfortably casual home was also listed for much of 2019 as a high-end rental at a variety of prices that went as high as $16,500 per month and dipped as low as $12,500 per month.

Now listed with Kathryn Shafer of Keller Williams Studio City, the three-story residence sits behind a practical if not particularly attractive security fence and is fronted on the top two floors by a fetching pair of slender verandas that run the full width of the house. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a tad more than 3,800 square feet.

A grand staircase in the ground-floor foyer climbs to a small lounge that’s open to a chef-accommodating center island kitchen fitted with lustrous, reddish-brown hardwood floors, two-tone cabinetry and thickly veined marble countertops. A separate, generously proportioned combination living and dining room features traditional wall moldings and a TV-surmounted fireplace between French doors. A second staircase in the kitchen leads to a top-floor family room with an itty-bitty fireplace and a broad bank of glass doors that disappear into the walls to provide unfettered access to the backyard. Two ample en suite guest bedrooms are joined on the uppermost floor by a master suite complete with fitted walk-in closet and marble bathroom.

Carved into a rugged, undeveloped hillside held back by a series of towering retaining walls, the small but smartly configured, multi-level backyard squeezes in a couple of stone-paved lounging terraces, a built-in fire pit with cantilevered bench seating and a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa.

As mentioned above, the usually scruffy-faced funnyman, set to exercise his acting chops opposite Cara Delavigne, Cuba Gooding, Jr. and Jaden Smith in the romantic drama “Life in a Year,” substantially elevated his residential circumstances in late 2018 when he paid “Lucifer” star Tricia Helfer $5.4 million for an extensively remodeled transitional contemporary residence in a swank, guard-gated community in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City. A couple of the other high-profile homeowners in the mountaintop enclave include tennis superstar Serena Williams and deep-pocketed standup comic and actor Sebastian Maniscalco, who last year paid pop icon Gwen Stefani an attention grabbing $21.6 million for a sprawling, Kelly Wearstler-decorated mansion that had previously been owned by Jennifer Lopez.

