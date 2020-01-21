×
John Travolta Quietly Sells Longtime Brentwood Compound to Scooter Braun

scooter-braun-house
Seller:
John Travolta
Location:
Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$18 million
Size:
8,100 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Though his latest few films haven’t fared well at the box office, John Travolta can still crank out a hit on the residential front. The still-busy veteran actor and his longtime wife Kelly Preston have secretly sold their longtime estate in L.A.’s prestigious Brentwood neighborhood for a whopping $18 million, as was first uncovered by the L.A. Times.

The new owner, it turns out, is Travolta’s next door neighbor — former hip-hop party promoter turned music manager extraordinaire Scooter Braun, a man best-known for helming Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s white-hot careers, as well as for a very public feud with Taylor Swift.

Records reveal that Travolta picked up the 2.35-acre estate way back in 1997 for about $3.5 million. At the time, the sprawling Spanish-style hacienda included a main house with five family bedrooms, two maid suites and a large gym, a driveway guard house for shooing away all those pesky trespassers, and an attached three-car garage plus a generously-scaled motorcourt.

There’s also a full-size tennis court — which looks as though it could use a resurfacing — near the mouth of the estate, sprawling lawns front a rear, a children’s play area with in-ground trampoline, courtyard area with a lagoon-style swimming pool and a huge raised wooden patio in the backyard with additional space underneath for additional parking, storage or some other unknown use.

Travolta has significantly downsized his L.A. residential circumstances with the $2.65 million purchase of a Tuscan-style mansion located deep within a guard-gated Calabasas neighborhood. But he still owns a 50-acre getaway Maine and a mansion in Clearwater, Florida, near Scientology headquarters, as well as a contemporary estate in Florida’s Jumbolair Aviation Estates community where he can park his private jet in the backyard, quite literally.

Braun and his heiress/businesswoman wife Yael Cohen have been a Brentwood residents since 2014, when they paid former 20th Century Fox CEO Stacey Snider $13.1 million for an opulent Brentwood estate custom-built by architect M. Brian Tichenor and decorated by maximalist designer Kelly Wearstler.

And for whatever reason, the extended Braun family seems intent on buying up the entirety of this particular Brentwood street. In addition to Braun’s two side-by-side estates, his wife’s wealthy parents — Canadian mining magnate David Cohen and wife Diane — recently purchased the $12.5 million contemporary mansion directly across the street.

