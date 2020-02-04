×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joe Mantegna Always Closing in Toluca Lake

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
21 View Gallery
Location:
Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.15 million
Size:
7,363 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

A faux-timbered and brick-accented English country Tudor in L.A.’s celeb-packed Toluca Lake community, long owned by “Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna, has come to market at close to $4.2 million. The “Godfather: Part III” star, a veteran of stage and screen who took home a 1984 Tony Award for his role as a cutthroat real estate salesman in David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Glengarry Glen Ross,” hopes to realize a hefty profit on the relaxed yet luxurious estate he’s owned since 1991 when it was scooped up for just under $1.6 million. Listed with Craig Strong at Compass, the late-1980s residence sits at the head of a double-gated horseshoe drive on close to half an acre with four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 7,400 square feet.

Interior spaces are designed to complement the Old World traditional architecture, with dark-stained hardwood floors, detailed moldings and diamond-pane leaded glass windows in the ample formal living and dining rooms. The thoroughly modern kitchen was designed for gourmet cooking and informal entertaining with a huge island snack bar and top-quality designer appliances. A neighboring family room has an informal dining area, an arched fireplace and multiple French doors to the backyard, while a cavernous home theater and game room features a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling, a pub-style bar and a movie screen that scrolls down in front of a massive antique brick fireplace. The downstairs is completed by an office/library lined with built-in storage and bookshelves.

Second floor guest bedrooms are ample and joined by a children’s study complete with snack area and built-in desks. The spacious master suite is replete with a fireplace-warmed sitting area, large terrace and a combination bathroom and dressing area with built-in dressing table, steam shower and freestanding soaking tub. Outside, the lushly planted grounds incorporate a loggia with outdoor fireplace that overlooks a grassy, informally landscaped backyard with a swimming pool, spa and a dining deck.

Popular on Variety

Mantegna is a bit of a real estate mogul who owns a number of other residential properties in Los Angeles, including a more-than-4,000-square-foot, decidedly contemporary Studio City residence acquired in 2010 for $1.85 million; and a showbiz-pedigreed 1920s Spanish villa in a quiet corner of the Hollywood Hills he picked up almost two years ago for close to $1.3 million.

More Dirt

  • Joe Mantegna House Los Angeles

    Joe Mantegna Always Closing in Toluca Lake

    A faux-timbered and brick-accented English country Tudor in L.A.’s celeb-packed Toluca Lake community, long owned by “Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna, has come to market at close to $4.2 million. The “Godfather: Part III” star, a veteran of stage and screen who took home a 1984 Tony Award for his role as a cutthroat real [...]

  • Mike Shinoda House

    Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda List Celeb-Pedigreed Mansion

    Mike Shinoda, co-founder of top-selling alt-rock band Linkin Park, has his celeb-pedigreed mansion in a guard-gated enclave in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Post Office area, a swank neighborhood the mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks, Calif., on the market with a rock star price of $9.5 million. The two-time Grammy winner, also an accomplished artist [...]

  • Chris Albrecht House Pacific Palisades

    Ex-Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, Tina Trahan List Palatial Palisades Estate

    Less than a year after he stepped down from his longtime position as CEO of Starz, veteran media executive Chris Albrecht has put his practically brand-new, A-list-worthy estate on L.A.’s Westside up for sale. Albrecht and his third wife Tina Trahan bought the property in late 2017 for $16 million, while it was still under [...]

  • Michelle Williams House New York City

    Michelle Williams, Tommy Kail Drop $10.8 Million on a Brooklyn Townhouse

    Michelle Williams and her fiancé, theater and film director Tommy Kail, have purchased a 19th-century in Brooklyn’s historic Brooklyn Heights townhouse for $10.8 million. Avid celebrity real estate watchers know Williams is no stranger to Brooklyn. She first put the leafy Boerum Hill neighborhood on the celebrity real estate map in 2005 when she and [...]

  • Myth Buster #1 Twilight Opens

    MYTHBUSTERS #1: What’s Up With Twilight Opens?

    Editor’s Note: MYTHBUSTERS is an occasional column that will attempt to dispel widely held notions and misconceptions about the housing market and the extraordinary efforts to sell high-end homes.   The buying and selling of houses first began taking on a glamorous allure when reality TV got in on the act in 2005. That’s when [...]

  • JoBeth Williams House

    JoBeth Williams, John Pasquin Ask $30 Million for Bel Air Estate

    An enviably private estate that borders the pristine greens of the ultra-prestigious Bel-Air Country Club, long owned by actor/director JoBeth Williams and director/producer John Pasquin, has come to market with an eye-catching price tag a smidgen under $30 million. Property records indicate the married showbiz veterans have owned the mostly flat and fully landscaped 2.5-acre [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad