Joe Mantegna Always Closing in Toluca Lake

A faux-timbered and brick-accented English country Tudor in L.A.’s celeb-packed Toluca Lake community, long owned by “Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna, has come to market at close to $4.2 million. The “Godfather: Part III” star, a veteran of stage and screen who took home a 1984 Tony Award for his role as a cutthroat real estate salesman in David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Glengarry Glen Ross,” hopes to realize a hefty profit on the relaxed yet luxurious estate he’s owned since 1991 when it was scooped up for just under $1.6 million. Listed with Craig Strong at Compass, the late-1980s residence sits at the head of a double-gated horseshoe drive on close to half an acre with four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 7,400 square feet.

Interior spaces are designed to complement the Old World traditional architecture, with dark-stained hardwood floors, detailed moldings and diamond-pane leaded glass windows in the ample formal living and dining rooms. The thoroughly modern kitchen was designed for gourmet cooking and informal entertaining with a huge island snack bar and top-quality designer appliances. A neighboring family room has an informal dining area, an arched fireplace and multiple French doors to the backyard, while a cavernous home theater and game room features a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling, a pub-style bar and a movie screen that scrolls down in front of a massive antique brick fireplace. The downstairs is completed by an office/library lined with built-in storage and bookshelves.

Second floor guest bedrooms are ample and joined by a children’s study complete with snack area and built-in desks. The spacious master suite is replete with a fireplace-warmed sitting area, large terrace and a combination bathroom and dressing area with built-in dressing table, steam shower and freestanding soaking tub. Outside, the lushly planted grounds incorporate a loggia with outdoor fireplace that overlooks a grassy, informally landscaped backyard with a swimming pool, spa and a dining deck.

Mantegna is a bit of a real estate mogul who owns a number of other residential properties in Los Angeles, including a more-than-4,000-square-foot, decidedly contemporary Studio City residence acquired in 2010 for $1.85 million; and a showbiz-pedigreed 1920s Spanish villa in a quiet corner of the Hollywood Hills he picked up almost two years ago for close to $1.3 million.