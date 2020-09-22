Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Seek Sale of Nolita Condo

Having settled into a sprawling contemporary mansion in L.A.’s proto-suburban neighborhood that they scooped up last year for $14.1 million, new parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to part with their condo in New York City’s fashionable Nolita neighborhood.

The $5.9 million asking price is a good chunk below the $6.5 million price tag that the slightly-more-than 2,900-square-foot urban spread was initially and too optimistically saddled with when if first hit the market earlier in the year, but still a profitable amount over the $5.5 million the pop star and “Game of Thrones” star shelled out for the three-bedroom and three-bathroom full-floor unit a bit more than 2.5 years ago. An unnamed source connected to the showbiz couple told celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ that the couple opted to sell because, “simply put, they just don’t use it.” No matter how much dough one has, that seems like a pretty good reason to offload a property that carries common charges of more than $5,300 per month and a property tax bill that tops $120,000 per year.

Both sophisticated and comfortable, the house-sized condo is entered via a private elevator landing. The formal entrance gallery leads to the loft-like open-plan living space that stretches 49 feet from end to end with custom-stained white oak floorboards and huge walls of windows at the east and west ends that ensure natural light throughout the day. The living room end of the space spills out to a gigantic terrace of nearly 1,500 square feet, but unfortunately several neighbors have windows that look directly on to the terrace making it not so private. At the center of the space, the open-concept galley kitchen is a chef’s dream with gold-veined white marble counters, designer fixtures and a state-of-the-art array of premium quality appliances that include an imported Italian range, a German-made speed oven and, for the oenophiles, a full-height wine cooler. The adjoining dining space overlooks the street, as do the two nicely appointed guest bedrooms, one of which is en suite. The master bedroom faces the more quiet rear of the building with direct access to the condo’s terrace, along with a huge walk-in closet and a roomy bathroom sheathed in gleaming white tiles.

With just 11 units over 8 floors, the state-of-the-art boutique apartment house was built in 2012 and provides its few handfuls of residents top-of-the-line services that include a 24-hour doorman, round-the-clock concierge services, a screening room and a landscaped roof terrace with wrap-around city views.

The condo is jointly listed with Adam Modlin and Andrew Neirenberg, both of Modlin Group, as well as West Coast-based Carl Gambino of Compass.

Brand spanking new when they bought it late last year for $14.1 million, the couple’s West Coast digs measure in at about 15,000 square feet with ten bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, plus three more powder rooms. The sky-high sale price marks the second highest amount ever paid for a single-family residence in Encino, well behind the $20 million Jonas’s equally famous brother Nick Jonas and his wife, Indian beauty queen turned international film and television star Priyanka Chopra, shelled out for their more than 18,000-square-foot Encino behemoth.